Moose Fall to Griffins in Shootout

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release







The Manitoba Moose (16-24-1-1) skirmished with the Grand Rapids Griffins (21-15-4-1) on Friday evening at Van Andel Arena. Manitoba was coming off a 3-2 overtime victory against the Rockford IceHogs on February 3.

Grand Rapids appeared to have opened the scoring eight minutes into the contest on the power play, but after a review it was deemed a kicking motion was used and the attempt was ruled no-goal. The Griffins found twine at the 12:28 mark with a goal off the stick of Tim Gettinger. William Wallinder sent the pass ahead to break Gettinger in on an odd-man rush, where he put a quick shot past Thomas Milic. The goal was the lone scoring play of the first period as the Moose ended the first frame down 1-0. Milic finished the stanza with seven stops, while Michael Hutchinson made six of his own.

Grand Rapids pushed ahead 2-0 with a goal from Austin Czarnik halfway through the period. Milic kicked out the initial shot from Elmer Soderblom, Czarnik followed up by potting the rebound past the netminder. Manitoba was granted a pair of power play opportunities and outshot Grand Rapids 8-6 in the middle frame, but trailed 2-0 after 40 minutes of play.

The Griffins added more insurance 40 seconds into the third with a goal from Marco Kasper. The forward twirled in front and tucked the disc home. The Moose got on the board at the 3:26 mark with a tally from Kristian Reichel. Parker Ford attacked into the zone and hit Reichel with a pass, allowing the forward to speed behind the defence and tuck a backhand home. Manitoba struck again 10 seconds later with a goal from Nikita Chibrikov. Hutchinson gave the puck away behind the net and Chibrikov quickly tucked it home. Manitoba tied the contest at the 5:33 mark with a goal from Dawson Barteaux. Kyle Capobianco held off a pair of defenders before sliding the puck across the ice and Barteaux wired a blast past Hutchinson. Neither side was able to find twine the rest of the way despite a multitude of chances. The horn sounded to send the contest into overtime tied 3-3.

Despite a frantic extra period of play, the game required a shootout to decide the winner. The shootout took 10 total rounds and was won with a goal off the quick shot of Gettinger for a 3-2 advantage in the extra shots. Chibrikov and Ville Heinola scored for Manitoba during the shootout. The Moose picked up a point but fell 4-3. Milic took the road loss on 19 saves, while Hutchinson picked up the win and made 24 stops of his own.

Quotable

Moose Goaltender Thomas Milic (Click for full interview)

"I think we showed a lot of good things. A lot of resiliency. Pretty much just proving that whatever is happening in the game, we're never out of the fight. We came pretty darn close."

Statbook

Kristian Reichel has points in seven straight games with seven points (5G, 2A)

Jeff Malott has two points (1G, 1A) his past two contests

Parker Ford has assists in consecutive games

Henri Nikkanen played in his 100th AHL contest

What's Next?

The Moose rematch with the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, Feb. 10. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.

Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.

Prepared by Anthony Fusco

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.