Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - After giving up the first two goals, the Syracuse Crunch rallied back to defeat the Rochester Americans, 3-2, in overtime tonight at Blue Cross Arena.

Daniel Walcott and Devante Stephens scored goals in the second period to eventually force overtime where Waltteri Merelä potted the game-winner to help advance the Crunch to 25-14-3-2 on the season and 4-0-1-1 in the 12-game season series against the Amerks.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins earned the win stopping 19-of-21 shots. Devon Levi turned aside 22-of-25 in net for the Amerks. The Syracuse power play was held scoreless on three opportunities, while Rochester went 1-for-4.

The Amerks opened scoring with two first period goals. Brandon Biro started it when he was down low to chip in a rebound at 11:11. Two minutes later, Mason Jobst ripped a one-timer from the slot while on the power play to build a 2-0 lead.

The Crunch responded in the middle frame and knotted the score with two goals of their own. At 7:19, Declan Carlile fired a wrister from the left circle that bounced off Walcott and down. Walcott got his stick on the puck while it was still in the air and backhanded it past Levi. Late in the frame, Joe Carroll's shot redirected off Stephens and in to tie the game, 2-2.

The teams remained tied through regulation and went to overtime. Just 38 seconds into the frame, Merelä skated down the left side on a 2-on-1 rush and sent the game-winner past Levi's glove.

The Crunch and Amerks head to Syracuse to close out the weekend's home-and-home series tomorrow.

