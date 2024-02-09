Svejkovsky, Hamaliuk Reassigned to Penguins

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that forwards Lukas Svejkovsky and Dillon Hamaliuk have been reassigned by the Pittsburgh Penguins to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton from their ECHL affiliate, the Wheeling Nailers.

Svejkovsky, 22, did not post any points in four games with the Penguins this season. However, the team went 4-0-0-0 in the four contests he suited up for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Last year, the native of Point Roberts, Washington appeared in 47 games for the Penguins, posting three goals and 12 assists for 15 points during his rookie season.

Svejkovsky leads the Nailers with 37 points, while tying for the most goals (16) and second-most assists on the club (21). Svejkovsky was drafted by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (108th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Hamaliuk skated in one game for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, registering no points. The 23-year-old made his Penguins debut on Jan. 21, helping the team secure a 2-1 home win over the Springfield Thunderbirds.

A native of Leduc, Alberta, Hamaliuk represented Wheeling at the 2024 AHL All-Star Game, where he posted two goals and an assist. The 23-year-old is tied for the second-most assists (21) and third-most points on the Nailers (35).

Hamaliuk was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade with the San Jose Sharks on Aug. 6, the same trade that brought Erik Karlsson to the Penguins organization. Hamaliuk was drafted by San Jose in second round (55th overall) of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft and played in 44 AHL games for the San Jose Barracuda during the 2021-22 season. He produced three goals and six assists for nine points in that time.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is tonight, Friday, Feb. 9, against the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Opening faceoff is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center.

The Penguins' next home game isn't until Saturday, Feb. 17, when they don the moniker of the Pittston Tomatoes for one night only in the latest installment of the Penguins' community series presented by Visit Luzerne County. The Tomatoes will take on the Laval Rocket with a 6:05 p.m. puck drop at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 25th season of hockey are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.