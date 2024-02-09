Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Town for 2,000th Game in Franchise History

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack return from the All-Star break tonight as they host the Bridgeport Islanders in the 'Battle of Connecticut' at the XL Center. Tonight also marks the 2,000th game in franchise history for the Wolf Pack. They are the tenth team in AHL history to hit 2,000 games in the same location.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on AHLTV and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the sixth of ten meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Islanders this season. It is the third of five meetings between the foes at the XL Center. The teams will meet twice more in February, once in Hartford and once in Bridgeport. The Wolf Pack will visit the Isles on February 17th, and then host them back at the XL Center on February 21st.

The Wolf Pack have won four of the first five meetings between the foes, and each of the last three. Last time out, the Wolf Pack scored a 3-0 shutout over the Islanders at Total Mortgage Arena on January 20th.

Karl Henriksson scored the game-winning goal 4:01 into the second period, both opening the scoring and giving Hartford all the offense they needed on this night. Nikolas Brouillard and Bobby Trivigno tacked on insurance markers in the third period, while Dylan Garand made 34 saves to pick up his second shutout of the season.

Garand is 3-0-0 against the Islanders this season with two shutouts.

The Wolf Pack also picked up wins over the Islanders on November 10th (3-0) and January 4th (3-2) on the road, and December 30th (3-2) at home.

The Isles' lone victory in the season series came by a score of 5-4 in Hartford on December 22nd.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack dropped a 6-3 decision to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday night, falling to 1-2-0-0 on their six-game homestand.

The Pack found themselves down 3-0 just 13:59 into the game after Jakub Vrana struck twice and Ryan Suzuki converted on a breakaway. Hartford scored three unanswered of their own to tie the game, however, as Alex Belzile, Brandon Scanlin, and Matt Rempe led the charge back to 3-3 by the 2:46 mark of the second period.

Zach Dean broke the tie at 13:47, however, dancing in for a highlight reel goal that would stand as the game-winner. Matthew Peca and Will Bitten both added insurance markers in the third period to even the 'I-91 Rivalry' at 3-3 through six games this season.

Brett Berard and Belzile lead the Wolf Pack in goals with 14 each on the season. Belzile leads the team in points with 36 (14 g, 22 a), while Mac Hollowell leads the way in assists with 30.

On Thursday, the Wolf Pack inked forward Tag Bertuzzi to a professional tryout agreement (PTO). He'll wear #26 with the team.

Islanders Outlook:

The Islanders saw their brief two-game winning streak come to an end on Saturday night in Hershey against the Bears by a final score of 4-0.

Pierrick Dubé struck just 2:01 into the hockey game to give the Bears a lead they never lost. Aaron Ness, Mike Vecchione, and Alex Limoges all scored in the win for the Bears. Hunter Shepard picked up a shutout in the net, making 25 saves to improve to 18-2-1 through 21 games. It was his second shutout of the season.

Ken Appleby made 24 saves in defeat for the Islanders.

Forward Ruslan Iskhakov leads the Islanders in goals (13), assists (21), and points (34) this season. He was the club's lone representative at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose over the weekend.

Last Saturday, the parent New York Islanders (NHL) assigned forward Julien Gauthier to Bridgeport. He has yet to make his debut with the team.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV and Mixlr.

The Wolf Pack's season-long, six-game homestand continues tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. when the Providence Bruins come to town.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.