Hogs Earn Points in Third Straight Game with OT Loss to Stars

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs picked up a point in their third straight game after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Texas Stars on Friday night at the BMO Center. The Hogs have now lost each of their last three games in extra time. Riley Damiani scored the overtime winner for the Stars with just four seconds left in overtime.

Texas led off the scoring near the midway point of the first period. After Cole Guttman and Brett Seney skated in on a two-on-one, Seney was issued a penalty following a collision with Stars netminder Matt Murray. On the ensuing delayed penalty, Logan Stankoven found the back of the net for his 21st goal of the season (8:18).

Rockford answered less than two minutes later when Marcel Marcel bullied his way across the blue line and dropped the puck back for Ethan Del Mastro. Del Mastro opened fire with a slapshot and found twine (10:28).

The Stars regained the lead later in the first when Kyle McDonald scored on a Texas power play (14:02).

After the Hogs successfully killed off consecutive Stars power plays in the second frame, Wyatt Kaiser scored his second professional goal to tie the game at 2-2 (17:37). With Rockford transitioning through center, David Gust hit Kaiser in stride, and the defenseman ripped a wrist shot over the Murray's blocker.

After a scoreless third period, Riley Damiani scored in overtime for Texas with just four seconds remaining in the extra frame.

Rockford's Drew Commesso stopped 24 of 27 Texas shots in the contest.

The IceHogs take on the Chicago Wolves Saturday night at the BMO Center. The Hogs will retire former goaltender Corey Crawford's number in a special pregame ceremony.

Today

IceHogs Highlights: IceHogs vs Stars 2/9/24

Play

SATURDAY, FEB. 10 (6:25PM PREGAME CEREMONY): COREY CRAWFORD JERSEY RETIREMENT AND RING OF HONOR INDUCTION

IceHogs legend Corey Crawford will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the first IceHogs player to have his jersey retired and the second inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor during a special pregame ceremony starting at 6:25 p.m. The BMO Center will be rocking for the return of "The Crow" to Rockford so get your tickets now and be sure to arrive early so you don't miss your chance to witness this historic ceremony presented by BMO and media partner 13-WREX!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app, and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news, and culture.

