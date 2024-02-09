Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Checkers

Cleveland Monsters' Owen Sillinger on game night

CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 26-14-2-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

Following a scoreless first period, Brendan Gaunce recorded an unassisted power-play goal at 10:52 of the middle frame putting the Monsters ahead. Samuel Knazko doubled the lead after notching a tally at 13:55 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Jake Christiansen added a marker at 14:55 off a feed from Tyler Angle sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 3-0. The Checkers responded in the third period with goals from Skyler Brind'Amour at 2:34, Cameron Morrison at 6:22 and Wilmer Skoog at 10:40 to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. Charlotte's Mackie Samoskevich grabbed the game-winning goal at 3:07 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 4-3.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 35 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Evan Cormier stopped 32 shots for the win.

The Monsters host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

