Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Checkers
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Charlotte Checkers 4-3 in overtime on Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. With the overtime loss, the Monsters are now 26-14-2-1 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Following a scoreless first period, Brendan Gaunce recorded an unassisted power-play goal at 10:52 of the middle frame putting the Monsters ahead. Samuel Knazko doubled the lead after notching a tally at 13:55 assisted by Owen Sillinger and Trey Fix-Wolansky. Jake Christiansen added a marker at 14:55 off a feed from Tyler Angle sending Cleveland to the final intermission leading 3-0. The Checkers responded in the third period with goals from Skyler Brind'Amour at 2:34, Cameron Morrison at 6:22 and Wilmer Skoog at 10:40 to tie the game 3-3 and force overtime. Charlotte's Mackie Samoskevich grabbed the game-winning goal at 3:07 of the extra frame bringing the final score to 4-3.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 35 saves in defeat while Charlotte's Evan Cormier stopped 32 shots for the win.
The Monsters host the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday, February 10, at 7:00 p.m. at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok.
Images from this story
|
Cleveland Monsters' Owen Sillinger on game night
