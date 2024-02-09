Wolves Drop 3-1 Decision to Admirals

MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves continued their season-long, six-game road trip with a hard-fought 3-1 loss to the Admirals on Friday night in Milwaukee.

Cole Schneider scored for the Wolves but it wasn't enough as the Admirals skated to their 13th consecutive win while handing the Wolves their second loss in a row.

The Wolves recorded the first five shots on goal and the Admirals the next 10, but the first period ended with each team held off the scoreboard.

Late in the second, the Admirals seized the lead on a goal by Reid Schaefer off a breakaway.

The Wolves knotted it at 1-1 when they cashed in on the power play in the final moments of the second. Schneider redirected Cory Conacher's shot from the top of the right circle past Admirals goaltender Troy Grosenick. Conacher and Ronan Seeley picked up assists on Schneider's sixth goal of the season.

Milwaukee began the third period while on the power play and took advantage of it to take a 2-1 lead on Joakim Kemell's goal.

The Admirals' Egor Afanasyev scored into the empty net in the waning seconds for the final margin.

Adam Scheel (30 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Grosenick (18 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.

The Wolves dropped to 16-20-3-2 on the season while Milwaukee is now 30-10-1-0.

Next up: The Wolves travel to Rockford to face the IceHogs on Saturday (7:25 p.m.).

