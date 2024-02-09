Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners

Iowa Wild (15-25-1-2; 33 pts.) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (28-13-1-1; 58 pts.)

The Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners face off at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. on Women in Sports Night. The first 1,500 fans to enter the building will receive a cubic zirconia diamond from Iowa Diamond. Fans can check their giveaways at Iowa Diamond concourse tables to determine whether they received one of two (2) real one carat diamonds.

ALL-TIME SERIES

All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 4-11-3-0 (1-6-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3-5-2-0 at Tucson)

Last Time: Iowa fell 4-1 on the road to Tucson on Jan. 17... Joël Teasdale scored Iowa's only goal... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 32-of-36 shots... Austin Poganski scored twice for the Roadrunners... Matthew Villalta turned aside 20-of-21 shots to earn back-to-back wins over the Wild

2021-22: Iowa and Tucson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild finished 3-1-0-0 against the Roadrunners in 2021-22... Iowa finished with a winning record against Tucson for the first time in a season series... Kyle Rau led Iowa with seven points (5-2=7) against Tucson... Zane McIntyre won each of his two starts against the Roadrunners

TEAM NOTES

SCORING IN THE SECOND: Iowa has scored its first goal in the second period in three consecutive games... The Wild have scored their first goal in the second period or later in eight of the last 10 games... 11 of Iowa's 43 games have entered the first intermission scoreless

SHOT COUNT: Saturday's contest marked the second time this season the Wild won a game in which the team posted 34 or more shots... Iowa had previously gone 1-3-0-1 when shooting 34 or more times

SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa's power play converted last Saturday for the first time in five games... The Wild scored an even-strength, power-play, and shorthanded goal in the win

PROBLEMATIC PACIFIC: Iowa is still seeking its first home win against a Pacific Division opponent (0-6-0-0)

WHO'S HOT

Mason Shaw has scored four goals in his last four games

Jesper Wallstedt earned top goaltender honors in the skills competition at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose

Kevin Conley has four points (1-3=4) in his last five games

ROAD TO THE SHOW

Adam Beckman earned his first call-up of the season on Monday

Minnesota also recalled Jake Lucchini on Monday

Lucchini scored his first goal in a Minnesota uniform on Wednesday at Chicago

Iowa alumni Marco Rossi ranks second among NHL rookies in goals (13) and second in points (28)

SEASON SERIES

Steven Fogarty and Joël Teasdale scored Iowa's only two goals in the first two games of the season series

Austin Poganski and Josh Doan each scored twice against the Wild in Tucson

Matthew Villalta is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA against Iowa this season

