Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
Iowa Wild (15-25-1-2; 33 pts.) vs. Tucson Roadrunners (28-13-1-1; 58 pts.)
The Iowa Wild and Tucson Roadrunners face off at Wells Fargo Arena on Friday at 7 p.m. on Women in Sports Night. The first 1,500 fans to enter the building will receive a cubic zirconia diamond from Iowa Diamond. Fans can check their giveaways at Iowa Diamond concourse tables to determine whether they received one of two (2) real one carat diamonds.
ALL-TIME SERIES
All-Time Iowa Wild Record: 4-11-3-0 (1-6-1-0 at Wells Fargo Arena, 3-5-2-0 at Tucson)
Last Time: Iowa fell 4-1 on the road to Tucson on Jan. 17... Joël Teasdale scored Iowa's only goal... Jesper Wallstedt stopped 32-of-36 shots... Austin Poganski scored twice for the Roadrunners... Matthew Villalta turned aside 20-of-21 shots to earn back-to-back wins over the Wild
2021-22: Iowa and Tucson did not play in 2022-23... The Wild finished 3-1-0-0 against the Roadrunners in 2021-22... Iowa finished with a winning record against Tucson for the first time in a season series... Kyle Rau led Iowa with seven points (5-2=7) against Tucson... Zane McIntyre won each of his two starts against the Roadrunners
TEAM NOTES
SCORING IN THE SECOND: Iowa has scored its first goal in the second period in three consecutive games... The Wild have scored their first goal in the second period or later in eight of the last 10 games... 11 of Iowa's 43 games have entered the first intermission scoreless
SHOT COUNT: Saturday's contest marked the second time this season the Wild won a game in which the team posted 34 or more shots... Iowa had previously gone 1-3-0-1 when shooting 34 or more times
SPECIAL TEAMS STATS: Iowa's power play converted last Saturday for the first time in five games... The Wild scored an even-strength, power-play, and shorthanded goal in the win
PROBLEMATIC PACIFIC: Iowa is still seeking its first home win against a Pacific Division opponent (0-6-0-0)
WHO'S HOT
Mason Shaw has scored four goals in his last four games
Jesper Wallstedt earned top goaltender honors in the skills competition at the AHL All-Star Classic in San Jose
Kevin Conley has four points (1-3=4) in his last five games
ROAD TO THE SHOW
Adam Beckman earned his first call-up of the season on Monday
Minnesota also recalled Jake Lucchini on Monday
Lucchini scored his first goal in a Minnesota uniform on Wednesday at Chicago
Iowa alumni Marco Rossi ranks second among NHL rookies in goals (13) and second in points (28)
SEASON SERIES
Steven Fogarty and Joël Teasdale scored Iowa's only two goals in the first two games of the season series
Austin Poganski and Josh Doan each scored twice against the Wild in Tucson
Matthew Villalta is 2-0-0 with a 1.00 GAA against Iowa this season
