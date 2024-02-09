Goaltender Poulter Perfect Against Senators, Comets Win 2-0

Belleville, ON. - The AHL All-Star break was over and the league was back to work in the regular season as the Utica Comets hit the road to battle the Belleville Senators for a set of games starting on Friday night. The last time the Comets hit the ice, they were victorious in a shootout at home. Turning their attention to another divisional opponent, Utica looked to continue their climb in the standings with the playoffs looming only a couple months away. The Comets scored the first tally of the game in the second period and utilized excellent goaltending from Isaac Poulter all night long to ride the contest to two more points in the standings and a 2-0 shutout victory.

In the first period, there was no scoring but that changed in the second period after Chase Stillman deflected a Sam Laberge shot off his stick and into the Senators goal passed Mads Sogaard at 5:20. The goal, which was also assisted by Arnaud Durandeau was Stillman's seventh of the season and it lifted the Comets to a 1-0 lead. It was the only goal of the middle period and the Comets headed into the dressing room with the advantage.

During the final period of regulation, Utica leaned on their goaltender and Poulter had no difficulties keeping the team's lead intact as he turned aside one chance after another in the contest. Brian Halonen ended the game with a dagger after he struck for an empty net goal and the Comets skated away with a 2-0 victory. Poulter stopped all 29 shots he faced in en route to the victory.

The Comets are back at home on February 14th against the Rochester Americans for a 7:00 PM puck drop. Tickets are available for both home games inside the Adirondack Bank Center.

