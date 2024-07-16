Comets Sign MacKinnon and Brodeur

July 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - The Utica Comets General Manager, Dan MacKinnon, announced today the team has signed defenseman Will MacKinnon and goaltender, Jeremy Brodeur, to American Hockey League one-way contracts for the 2024-2025 season.

MacKinnon, 24, played four seasons of NCAA Division-I hockey for the University of New Hampshire before joining Reading of the ECHL during the 2021-22 season. Last year, as a member of the Adirondack Thunder, where he skated in 40 games registering three goals and three assists, MacKinnon went on to play in 29 games with the Comets where he made his AHL debut. During his 2024-25 AHL campaign, the Plymouth, Michigan native, he scored one goal and three assists for four points. In four colligate seasons, he played 119 games scoring five goals and 19 assists.

Brodeur, 27, played in 32 games for the Thunder in the ECHL during the 2024-25 season where he held a 2.56 goals against average with a .918 save percentage keeping a record of 18-9-3. Also, Brodeur skated in six playoff games for the Thunder going 3-1 with a 2.47 goals against average and a .917 save percentage. The Essex Falls, New Jersey native skated in one game for the Comets last year. Next season will mark his sixth in professional hockey.

