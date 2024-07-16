Canucks Sign Kambeitz to One-Year AHL Contract

July 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford Canucks General Manager, Ryan Johnson, announced today that the club has signed forward Dino Kambeitz to a one-year contract ahead of the 2024-25 AHL season.

Kambeitz, 24, has spent the entirety of his professional career with the Bakersfield Condors, having amassed 172 AHL regular season games played with 44 points (22 goals, 22 assists) and 91 penalty minutes. He has also skated in eight Calder Cup Playoff games for the Condors, recording three points (one goal, two assists) and two penalty minutes.

The 6-2, 212-pound winger played four full major junior seasons in the Western Hockey League, splitting two seasons between the Victoria Royals and Lethbridge Hurricanes, respectively. The Parker, Colorado native also served as captain of the Hurricanes during his overage season in 2020-21, before signing an AHL contract with Bakersfield as an undrafted free agent.

