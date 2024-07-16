T-Birds to Host Community Caravan July 20 at Forest Park

July 16, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds will host their second Community Caravan of the summer on Saturday, July 20, from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at Forest Park in Springfield, with support from MassMutual. Entry into Forest Park will be free for the Caravan.

In addition to the vast array of activities, including food from Palazzo Cafe and a visit by the T-Birds' official King Gray team bus, the Thunderbirds will also host a baby supply drive to benefit The Gray House in Springfield. Fans are encouraged to bring diapers, baby wipes, and related supplies that will directly benefit underserved families.

"The Springfield Thunderbirds are amazing community partners, and our agency is honored to be a part of this family-friendly event," said Kristen McClintock, Executive Director of The Gray House. "We are excited to share some of the wonderful work we are doing at the Community Caravan in Forest Park and are incredibly grateful to be the beneficiaries of their Baby Supply Drive, which will help us to continue providing essentials, such as diapers and wipes, to our neighbors facing hardships. This event is what community is all about--coming together, sharing an experience, and caring for one another."

If you have questions about the Community Caravan, you can call the T-Birds front office at (413) 739-4625.

Fans can reserve seats for Thunderbirds' hockey action in the 2024-25 season with a ticket membership by calling (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visiting www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.