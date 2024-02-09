Game Day: SD vs CGY

Home sweet 'Dome.

It has been a minute since the Wranglers played a home game.

After seven straight games on the road (2-4-0-1) and then the AHL All-Star break, the Wranglers are finally back home as they host the San Diego Gulls at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday afternoon.

The Wranglers are coming off a 3-1 win against the Ontario Reign in their previous outing on Feb.3.

Puck drop: 1pm MST.

WRANGLERS UPCOMING SCHEDULE:

DATE TIME (MST) OPPONENT VENUE

Feb. 9, 2024 1:00pm vs San Diego Scotiabank Saddledome

Feb. 10, 2024 7:00pm vs San Diego Scotiabank Saddledome

Head-2-Head:

The Wranglers and Gulls have faced each other just once this season back on November 10, 2024, with Calgary skating away with a commanding 8-3 victory in sunny San Diego.

Ben Jones had three points (2g,1a) against the Gulls on Nov.10 and Oscar Dansk made 30 saves between the pipes to register the win.

Calgary currently sits third in the Pacific Division standings with a 24-14-3-1 record and 52 points, while San Diego occupies ninth place, with 39 points and a 16-18-7-0 record.

WRANGLERS PLAYER TO WATCH: Matt Coronato

Keep your eye on Matt Coronato this afternoon.

The Flames' 2021 first-round pick (13th Overall) is coming off an impressive showing the at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic on Feb.4-5 in San Jose where he scored a pair of goals, plus the shootout winner, to help propel the Pacific Division squad to the All-Star Classic finals, which they eventually won.

Coronato suited up for three games with the Wranglers after being reassigned from the Flames, picking up three assists and the first fighting major of his career, after he dropped the mitts with Ontario Reign forward, Brandt Clarke.

In his only game against the Gulls this season on Nov.10, Coronato had two goals and an assist, including a powerplay tally and the game-winner.

ONE TIMERS:

Adam Klapka has three points (1g,2a) in three games since being reassigned from the Flames.

Dustin Wolf (18-7-2-4) is T-3rd in the AHL with 18 wins, has the second highest Sv% at 0.927 and is fifth in GAA at 2.27.

Will Riedell was in the lineup on Feb.3 against the Reign in his first game with the Wranglers since Jan.1.

Jakob Pelletier, Kevin Rooney and Cole Schwindt were all recalled by the Flames on Feb 4.

