Morning Skate Report: February 9, 2024

HENDERSON, N.V. - The Henderson Silver Knights will take on the Ontario Reign in a standalone contest at Toyota Arena. Henderson will look to gain some points in the Pacific Division standings after a split series with the Iowa Wild. The Silver Knights are currently tied with the Bakersfield Condors for seventh in the division and sit just two points behind the Reign, who have lost four straight games. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

HEADING BACK HUNGRY

After dropping their final game prior to the All-Star break, the Silver Knights are eager to get back in the win column after some much-needed rest.

"I definitely think [the break] is good for your body and mental game," said forward Gage Quinney, who had four points (1G, 3A) in the team's last five games before the break. "I think the way that we ended, we weren't too happy with going into the break, so I think the reset was good for everyone. We're excited to get back."

"Obviously, we're disappointed with how Saturday night ended," echoed Head Coach Ryan Craig. "I thought it was two points that were lost, but there's nothing we can do about that now. We're ready to move forward with a big game in Ontario tonight."

BEHIND ENEMY LINES

Forward TJ Tynan leads the Ontario Reign in points with 35 (5G, 30A) in 44 games played. He headed into the AHL All-Star break with three points in his last five games, all assists. In the previous five contests against the Silver Knights this year, he has tallied one goal and three assists, with Henderson holding him scoreless in three of those games.

Forward Samuel Fagemo leads the Reign in goals scored with 20, seventh-best in the AHL. Of the top-10 goal scorers in the AHL, Fagemo leads them in goals-per-game, scoring 20 in just 26 games played for the Reign this season. He has scored five points (1G, 4A) in four previous matchups with the Silver Knights this year.

The Reign will be without defenseman Brandt Clarke and forward Alex Turcotte for this matchup, with both players recalled to the Kings. Clarke, who represented the Reign at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic, and Turcotte were recalled by the Kings on February 8.

FURTHER NOTES

Christoffer Sedoff is week-to-week

Jake Bischoff is week-to-week

Adam Cracknell is week-to-week

