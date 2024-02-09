Weeks Returned to Indy

The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned goaltender Mitchell Weeks on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.

Weeks, 22, is 3-2-0-0 with Rockford this season and has posted a 2.80 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. With Indy, Weeks has a 5-5-4-0 record, 3.14 goals-against average, and .888 save percentage.

The IceHogs play tonight against the Texas Stars at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.

