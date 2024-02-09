Weeks Returned to Indy
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
The Rockford IceHogs today announced that the team has returned goaltender Mitchell Weeks on loan to the Indy Fuel of the ECHL.
Weeks, 22, is 3-2-0-0 with Rockford this season and has posted a 2.80 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. With Indy, Weeks has a 5-5-4-0 record, 3.14 goals-against average, and .888 save percentage.
The IceHogs play tonight against the Texas Stars at the BMO Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024
- Bears' Trineyev Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Weeks Returned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Town for 2,000th Game in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kuzmin Reassigned to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 9 at Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Svejkovsky, Hamaliuk Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #43: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Return to Action at Home against Stars for Margaritaville Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.