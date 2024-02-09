Admirals Get Lucky #13
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - The Milwaukee Admirals tied a franchise record with their 13th consecutive win in a 3-1 victory over the Chicago Wolves on Friday night at Panther Arena.
The Ads have still not lost in 2024 and won for the 12th consecutive home game, which is already a team record, as is the 12 consecutive wins for netminder Troy Grosenick, who stopped 18 shots against the Wolves to pick up his 13th win of the season. He hasn't lost a game since November 10.
Egor Afanasyev tallied a goal and an assist and Spencer Stastney dished out a pair of assists to pace the Admirals offense. Reid Schaefer and Joakim Kemell both lit the lamp for Ads, who became the first team in the Western Conference to the 30-win mark.
The game was scoreless for through the first half, but Schaefer changed that for the Admirals with his third goal of the season at the 14:29 mark of the second. Fedor Svechkov tape-to-tape pass caught Shaefer in stride and sprung him on a breakaway where he beat Adam Scheel backhand over the glove side.
Chicago tied the score on a power-play goal from former Ads Captain Cole Schneider with just 29 seconds to play in the second period.
However, a hooking penalty on Ryan Wagner at the end of the second period put Milwaukee on a power-play of their own to start the third and they took advantage as Kemell connected on his fifth PPG of the year and 11th overall 1:07 into the final frame.
Grosenick and the Ads defense held sturdy the rest of the way, killing off a pair of third period penalties and then Afanasyev sealed the game courtesy of an empty netter with nine seconds to go.
The Ads will look to make history with their 14th straight win tomorrow night when they play host to the Texas Stars at 6 pm followed by a performance by Rock n' Roll Hall of Famers Cheap Trick in a post-game concert.
