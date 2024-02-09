Bears Return From Break With 3-1 Win Over Bruins

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release







(Providence, RI) - The line of Joe Snively, Hendrix Lapierre, and Alex Limoges teamed up for a pair of goals to help lead the Hershey Bears (37-8-0-2) to a 3-1 win over the Providence Bruins (28-14-3-2) on Friday night at Amica Mutual Pavilion, as Hershey made its return to action from the American Hockey League All-Star break.

The Bears improved to 5-0-0-0 against the Bruins in the regular-season series, and now own a 15-point lead on first place in the Atlantic Division and the American Hockey League standings.

Hershey out-shot Providence 16-10 through the first two periods, but goaltenders Hunter Shepard and Brandon Bussi turned aside everything the opposing teams threw their way.

The Bears broke through first at 5:12 of the third period when Limoges moved the puck behind the Providence net to Lapierre, who fed Snively out in front, beating Bussi for his 10th goal of the season.

The Bruins answered at 9:03 with an answer from Brett Harrison, ending a personal shutout streak for Shepard at 122:40.

Limoges put Hershey in front 2-1 at 14:12 after Snively dumped the puck into the Providence end, and Snively and Lapierre worked to retrieve the puck before finding Limoges in the slot, where he stashed his own rebound past Bussi for his 12th of the season.

Providence pulled Bussi late in regulation in an attempt to tie the game, but an errant pass by a Bruins player wound up in the empty cage at 19:34; Aaron Ness was credited with the goal as the last Bears player to touch the puck, his fourth tally of the season.

Shots finished 27-13 in favor of the Bears; the 13 shots against marked a new season-low. Shepard went 12-for-13 in the win for Hershey, his 19th of the season; Bussi took the loss for Providence with a 24-for-26 effort. The Bears went 0-for-2 on the power play; the Bruins went 0-for-1 with the man advantage.

The Bears continue the 2023-24 season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Springfield Thunderbirds at the MassMutual Center on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 7:05 p.m. Hershey is back at GIANT Center to host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on Friday, Feb. 23 at 7 p.m. for Michelob Ultra Can Holder Night. The first 3,000 fans in attendance 21-and-over will receive a Bears can holder, courtesy of the Michelob Ultra; fans 21-and-over can also take advantage of a pre-game Happy Hour, featuring 16 oz. Bud Light cans for just $5, available from when doors open until puck drop.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.