Bears Ink Forward Erik Middendorf to AHL Contract

July 26, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Erik Middendorf to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. The announcement was made by Hershey vice president of hockey operations Bryan Helmer.

Middendorf, 24, split time last season with the Utica Comets and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder. While in the AHL with the Comets, Middendorf posted nine points (4g, 5a) over 24 games. He scored his first AHL goal on Jan. 27 versus Syracuse.

In the ECHL ranks, the 6'1", 194-pound forward compiled 32 points (18g, 14a) in 36 games for Adirondack, while also adding six points (2g, 4a) over 12 playoff games. He joined the Thunder late in the 2022-23 season after finishing up his collegiate career at Michigan State University, and in his first pro action, he tallied three points (1g, 2a) in 11 contests.

The Scottsdale, Arizona native had 49 points (26g, 23a) in 120 career NCAA games between Michigan State and Colorado College. In the junior ranks, he served as captain for the United Hockey League's Chicago Steel in 2020-21, scoring 68 points (32g, 36a) in 53 games and leading the team to the Clark Cup title.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! The club will start its title defense as they open the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 versus the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.