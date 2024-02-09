Wranglers Grounded by Gulls
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release
They got their chances but didn't get the result.
The Wranglers fell to the San Diego Gulls 5-0 at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Friday afternoon, despite outshooting them 38-25 in the contest.
With Dustin Wolf getting recalled by the Flames prior to the game, Oscar Dansk got the start between the pipes, making 20 saves in the loss.
The Gulls opened the scoring in the first period at the 5:07 mark when Chase De Leo picked up a loose puck in front of the net and slipped it past Dansk to give San Diego the lead. 1-0.
San Diego would add to their advantage at 11:32 with a goal from Judd Caulfield to make it 2-0.
Calgary outshot San Diego 16-4 in the frame but trailed by a pair of goals at the break.
The Wranglers got into penalty trouble early in the second period and were forced to kill off a double-minor and a 5-on-3.
On the ensuing advantage, Glenn Gawdin hammered home a one-timer to extend the Gulls lead. (5:07). 3-0.
Later, at 11:30, Josh Lopina drove the net and deked to the backhand, scoring his ninth goal of the season.
4-0 after 40 minutes.
De Leo added his second goal of the game in the third period (8:53) while Gulls' netminder Tomas Suchaneck turned aside all 38 shots he faced for the shutout win.
