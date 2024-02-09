Bojangles Game Preview: February 9 at Cleveland

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

THE MATCHUP

After catching their breath during the All-Star break, the Checkers are jumping right back into the action with a matchup against the North Division-leading Monsters in Cleveland.

THE STORYLINES

On The Skids

The Checkers enter the weekend stuck in slump that has seen them drop seven of their last eight contests - getting outscored 32-10 in those defeats. They put an end to what had been a five-game losing streak last Wednesday by taking down Hartford on the road, but followed that up by getting swept on home ice by the Bruins.

They'll look to shake out of that skid against a Cleveland team that reigns atop the North Division but has had a tough go as of late. The Monsters are 4-5-0-1 in their last 10 games and have lost three of their last four contests while being outscored 12-4 in those defeats - those their most recent outing saw them snap that skid with a staggering 9-0 beatdown of Chicago.

In Search Of Goals

Offensive production has been hard to come by for Charlotte over this tough stretch of results. The Checkers have scored two or fewer goals in seven of their last eight games - all loses - and have dropped to the 24th ranked offense in the league.

Breaking through that three-goal benchmark has been a fortuitous sign for the Checkers this season - through 45 games the Checkers have a 2-19-3-0 record when scoring two or fewer goals and a 19-1-1-0 record when notching at least three goals.

Cleveland slots in at the 19th spot in the AHL in terms of goals-allowed per game and has allowed at least four goals in seven of the last 10 games.

Asplund Lends A Hand

When the offense has come for Charlotte, Rasmus Asplund has frequently been in the mix. The forward leads the team in assists and has a helper in four of the last five games.

Powering Up

After going through a five-game drought without a power-play goal, Charlotte's unit has been firing on all cylinders as of late. The Checkers have a power-play goal in each of their last four games, going 4-for-12 over that stretch.

THE ONES TO WATCH

Charlotte

Lucas Carlsson - 3 points in last 3 games

Rasmus Asplund - 9 points in last 10 games

Alexander True - 2 points in last 3 games

Cleveland

Brendan Gaunce - 7 points in last 6 games

Owen Sillinger - 6 points in last 5 games

Trey Fix-Wolansky - 7 points in last 5 games

THE INFO

Puck drops tonight at 7 p.m. in Cleveland. You can listen to the game for free on the Checkers app or watch on AHLTV.

