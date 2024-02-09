Wolf Pack Top Islanders

HARTFORD, Conn. - Julien Gauthier scored a goal just 39 seconds into his Bridgeport debut on Friday night, but the New York Islanders' American Hockey League affiliate (13-26-5-0) allowed four unanswered tallies in a 4-1 loss to the Hartford Wolf Pack (25-13-5-0) at the XL Center.

Robin Salo and Otto Koivula each assisted on Gauthier's goal, who made his AHL season debut after recording nine points (five goals, four assists) in 27 NHL games with the Islanders. For Koivula, it was his 110th career assist with Bridgeport, tying him with Rob Collins for second place on the team's all-time list.

Jakub Skarek (4-17-4) made 25 saves in Bridgeport's first game back from the All-Star hiatus.

The Islanders drew first blood within the opening minute, as Koivula found Salo at the left point for a long shot towards Louie Domingue. Gauthier, near the top of the left circle, altered the floating puck just enough for it to funnel between Domingue's legs at the 39-second mark. It was Domingue's only blemish on 38 shots against.

Bridgeport carried its lead into the back half of the second period before Ryder Korczak knotted the score on the power play. Matthew Robertson directed another lengthy shot on goal that Korczak deflected for his fifth tally of the season, which made it 1-1 at 13:20 of the middle frame.

Brennan Othmann capitalized about five minutes later with the eventual game-winning goal, his 12th goal of the season at 18:35 of the second. The former 16th overall draft pick (2021, New York Rangers) opened up on the right side and beat Skarek's glove at even strength. Brett Berard had the primary assist, one of a game-high two points for the Hartford rookie (two assists). It was Othmann's second goal in his last three games.

The Wolf Pack added two more goals in the third period to secure the win during their 2,000th game in franchise history. Bobby Trivigno scored his fourth goal of the season at the 4:18 mark and Adam Sykora posted an empty-net strike with just over one minute to play.

The Islanders went 0-for-6 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill. Bridgeport outshot Hartford 38-29, but fell to 1-5-0-0 in the season series and 1-2-0-0 at the XL Center.

Cole Bardreau and Nick Brouillard dropped the gloves at 7:09 of the third period, capping off an testy night that featured 20 combined penalties and 70 penalty minutes.

Next Time Out: The Islanders return to Total Mortgage Arena tomorrow night, facing the Lehigh Valley Phantoms for the first time this season and the first of three matchups in Bridgeport. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. All of the action can be seen live on AHLTV.com or heard for free via the Bridgeport Islanders Radio Network.

