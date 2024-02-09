Iowa Edges Out Tucson 2-1
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The fell to the Iowa Wild 2-1 Friday night to drop to 28-14-1-1 on the year from Des Moines, IA in a game that totaled 13 power-plays and several four-on-four situations.
The first period was back and forth between the two sides with two minors called on each team, and neither team finding the back of the net. It was a strong showing from Tucson goalie Matthew Villalta who saved all 11 shots he faced in the period, and 29 of 31 on the evening.
The second and third periods became a battle of the special teams. In the contest Iowa had seven power-play opportunities and Tucson had six, but neither side scored on special teams. Iowa would break the 0-0 pitcher's duel in the second with a goal at the 7:15 mark. Iowa would keep the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the second and almost four minutes in the third before adding a second goal. With a two-goal lead, the Wild would hold strong until the unstoppable force of Josh Doan would introduce himself to the fine midwesterners in attendance. Josh Doan would cut the lead in half with just under two-minutes remaining in the game and netminder Matthew Villalta being on the Tucson bench for an extra-attacker. Doan was assisted by Victor Soderstrom and John Leonard. Doan added to his team leading points total with his 18th goal of the year.
Despite the late goal, Tucson would be unable to answer with a second and Iowa would hold off the Roadrunners for a 2-1 win.
"We just didn't have our gameplan from the start, have to give them (Iowa) credit. We have to do a better job of getting tight shots and burying shots when we get chances. Special teams are so important in this league and our penalty kill kept us in it," said forward Austin Poganski after Tucson 2-1 loss on Friday night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024
- Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in Overtime Loss to Crunch - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Get Lucky #13 - Milwaukee Admirals
- Lehigh Valley Returns from Break in Style - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Moose Fall to Griffins in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Prosvetov Shines as Eagles Top Abbotsford, 3-1 - Colorado Eagles
- Griffins Outlast Moose in 10-Round Shootout for Seventh Consecutive Victory - Grand Rapids Griffins
- The Canucks Drop Their First Game Back in a 3-1 Loss in Colorado - Abbotsford Canucks
- Hogs Earn Points in Third Straight Game with OT Loss to Stars - Rockford IceHogs
- O'Rourke and Walker Lift Iowa to 2-1 Win Over Tucson - Iowa Wild
- Iowa Edges Out Tucson 2-1 - Tucson Roadrunners
- Damiani Sends Stars Past IceHogs in Overtime - Texas Stars
- Penguins Drop Back-And-Forth Game in Shootout, 5-4 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Bears Return From Break With 3-1 Win Over Bruins - Hershey Bears
- Wolves Drop 3-1 Decision to Admirals - Chicago Wolves
- Senators Shut Out by Comets in Weekend Opener at CAA Arena - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Top Islanders - Bridgeport Islanders
- Monsters Pick up Point in 4-3 Overtime Loss to Checkers - Cleveland Monsters
- Wolf Pack Score Four Unanswered Goals in 2000th Game to Power Past Islanders 4-1 - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Checkers Complete Incredible Comeback in Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Blanks Calgary - San Diego Gulls
- Wranglers Grounded by Gulls - Calgary Wranglers
- P-Bruins Topped by Bears in Third Frame - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Rally Past Amerks, 3-2, in Overtime - Syracuse Crunch
- Goaltender Poulter Perfect Against Senators, Comets Win 2-0 - Utica Comets
- Mikael Samuelsson and Mike Komisarek Are Guiding Young Players to Understand Canucks Hockey - Abbotsford Canucks
- Morning Skate Report: February 9, 2024 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Flames Recall Dustin Wolf - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day: SD vs CGY - Calgary Wranglers
- Bears' Trineyev Suspended for One Game - AHL
- Weeks Returned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild vs. Tucson Roadrunners - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Welcome Islanders to Town for 2,000th Game in Franchise History - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kuzmin Reassigned to Norfolk - Manitoba Moose
- Game Preview: Bears at Bruins, 7:05 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bojangles Game Preview: February 9 at Cleveland - Charlotte Checkers
- Svejkovsky, Hamaliuk Reassigned to Penguins - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game #43: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs Return to Action at Home against Stars for Margaritaville Night - Rockford IceHogs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Iowa Edges Out Tucson 2-1
- Game #43: Tucson Roadrunners vs. Iowa Wild
- First Place Roadrunners Continue Trip in Iowa; Home February 16
- Tucson Roadrunners Road Ahead: Just Stars Here in Tucson
- Doan and Villalta Help the Pacific Division Win the All-Star Challenge