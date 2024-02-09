Iowa Edges Out Tucson 2-1

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The fell to the Iowa Wild 2-1 Friday night to drop to 28-14-1-1 on the year from Des Moines, IA in a game that totaled 13 power-plays and several four-on-four situations.

The first period was back and forth between the two sides with two minors called on each team, and neither team finding the back of the net. It was a strong showing from Tucson goalie Matthew Villalta who saved all 11 shots he faced in the period, and 29 of 31 on the evening.

The second and third periods became a battle of the special teams. In the contest Iowa had seven power-play opportunities and Tucson had six, but neither side scored on special teams. Iowa would break the 0-0 pitcher's duel in the second with a goal at the 7:15 mark. Iowa would keep the 1-0 lead for the remainder of the second and almost four minutes in the third before adding a second goal. With a two-goal lead, the Wild would hold strong until the unstoppable force of Josh Doan would introduce himself to the fine midwesterners in attendance. Josh Doan would cut the lead in half with just under two-minutes remaining in the game and netminder Matthew Villalta being on the Tucson bench for an extra-attacker. Doan was assisted by Victor Soderstrom and John Leonard. Doan added to his team leading points total with his 18th goal of the year.

Despite the late goal, Tucson would be unable to answer with a second and Iowa would hold off the Roadrunners for a 2-1 win.

"We just didn't have our gameplan from the start, have to give them (Iowa) credit. We have to do a better job of getting tight shots and burying shots when we get chances. Special teams are so important in this league and our penalty kill kept us in it," said forward Austin Poganski after Tucson 2-1 loss on Friday night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.