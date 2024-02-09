IceHogs Return to Action at Home against Stars for Margaritaville Night

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release







ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs return from All-Star Break to face the Texas Stars tonight at the BMO Center. This evening is the fourth meeting of the season between the two teams, and Rockford is 1-2-0-0 against Texas to this point.

Both the Hogs and the Stars are looking to return to form after both have lost multiple consecutive games heading into tonight. Texas has lost three straight and is just 2-8-0-0 in its last 10 contests. Rockford has lost six in a row but has picked up points in each of it last two contests.

Life Decisions Shoe Drive

We are honored to partner with Life Decisions to assist with their "Shoe Us the Love" shoe drive! Starting at this Friday's IceHogs game, donate your gently worn used and new shoes. Collected shoes will help support Life Decisions and will be given a second life by those in need through #microenterprise. You can also drop off shoes at the BMO Center lobby through Feb. 25 or at other locations in Rockford. Learn more about Life Decisions at lifedecisions.net and if you are coming to the games this weekend please consider supporting the cause!

Feb. 9 - Margaritaville Night

The first 1,500 fans 21 and over will receive an IceHogs Hawaiian shirt presented by Corona Extra and we'll have margarita specials at select bar areas. It's also a Friday which means $2 beer (cans of Bud Light, Budweiser, and Busch Light) and $2 soft drinks!

2023-24 Season Records

Rockford: 16-19-4-2, 38 points (4th, Central Division)

Texas: 21-17-2-1, 45 points (3rd, Central Division)

Last Time Out vs. Stars (Jan. 6 - W 5-3)

Rockford knocked off Texas 5-3 on Jan. 6 in Cedar Park. The game earned the Hogs a weekend split against the Stars after falling 4-1 the previous night. Anders Bjork had two scores for Rockford, and David Gust and Jalen Luypen each picked up a pair of assists. Mitchell Weeks saved 28 of 31.

Watch & Listen Live!

Download the IceHogs App!

Tickets to Tonight's Game!

Last Game: 3-2 Overtime Loss to Moose

The IceHogs fell in a 3-2 overtime final last Saturday against the Manitoba Moose. The game was the final of the season between Rockford and Manitoba with the Hogs earning a 3-4-1-0 record against the Moose.

Both of Rockford's goals came on the man-advantage: Ryder Rolston scored on a one-timer in the first period, and Brett Seney buried a stretch feed from Filip Roos on a breakaway in the second frame.

81 seconds into OT, an unlucky bounce sent a puck directly to Jeff Malott's stick, and the Manitoba forward immediately skated down the ice and scored. Roos was the only player to record multiple points in the game. The defenseman had both of Rockford's primary assists.

Gust Closing in on 100

David Gust is one score away from 100 professional goals. Now in his seventh professional season, the Orland Park, Illinois native has scored 99 goals through 359 AHL contests and four NHL games with Chicago. 38 of his career goals have come with the IceHogs, and 57 of his scores have come with teams based in Illinois (Chicago Wolves and Blackhawks being the other two teams). Gust is currently on pace for 21 goals this season, which would give him his second-highest career mark. He posted a career-high 26 tucks last season with Rockford and ranked second on the team in goal scoring.

The Dach-ter Will See You Now

Rookie forward Colton Dach is expected to make his return to the ice tonight for Rockford after missing the last 13 games while in concussion protocol. Dach also missed the first five games of the season after recovering from an ankle injury sustained during a Blackhawks preseason game. He ranks second in IceHogs rookie scoring with 16 points (7G, 9A) in 23 games and also leads Rockford rookies in points-per-game at 0.70.

Goal Chase

David Gust and Brett Seney continue to battle for the lead in goals for Rockford, and currently both are tied with 12. Seney took the lead when he scored his 11th of the season on Jan. 20 against Iowa, but Gust tied him up two games later on Jan. 26 at Milwaukee. Gust then moved one goal ahead on Feb. 2 against Grand Rapids, and Seney tied him at 12 the next game on Feb. 3 vs. Manitoba. Last season, Gust was second for Rockford with 26 tallies, and Seney was third with 23.

Feb. 10 - Corey Crawford Number Retirement Night

IceHogs legend Corey Crawford will be on hand at the BMO Center to be honored as the first IceHogs player to have his jersey retired and the second inductee into the IceHogs Ring of Honor during a special pregame ceremony starting at 6:20 p.m. (all doors open at 5:30 p.m.). The BMO Center will be rocking for the return of "The Crow" to Rockford so get your tickets now and be sure to arrive early so you don't miss your chance to witness this historic ceremony presented by BMO and media partner 13-WREX!

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Listen from your favorite device, at home, or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app and watch LIVE on AHLTV and selected games in High Definition on 19.2 The365! Fans can also tune in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current, the Stateline's premiere source for local events, news and culture.

2023-23 Head-To-Head Schedule (All Times Central)

Wed., Nov. 8 vs Texas - L 5-1 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Jan. 5 at Texas - L 4-1 - Recap, Highlights

Sat., Jan. 6 at Texas - W 5-3 - Recap, Highlights

Fri., Feb. 9 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 13 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Fri., Feb. 23 vs Texas, 7 p.m.

Tue., Mar. 12 at Texas, 7 p.m.

Wed., Mar. 13 at Texas, 7 p.m.

IceHogs vs Stars, All-Time

38-26-4-4

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.