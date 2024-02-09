P-Bruins Topped by Bears in Third Frame

Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins were topped by the Hershey Bears 3-1 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Brett Harrison scored the lone goal for the P-Bruins, tying the game in the final frame.

How It Happened

From below the goal line, Hendrix Lapierre fed the puck out to Joe Snively in the slot, who one-timed it inside the right post, giving the Bears a 1-0 lead with 14:48 remaining in the third period.

Harrison found a loose puck in front of the crease and backhanded it towards the right post where it deflected off a defender and into the back of the net, tying the game at 1-1 with 10:57 to play in the third frame. Marc McLaughlin and Alec Regula were credited with the assists.

Alex Limoges found the puck all alone in front of the crease and put a shot on net that rebounded back out to his stick, before he put the second effort shot across the goal line, giving Hershey a 2-1 lead with 5:48 left in the third period.

Aaron Ness scored an empty-net goal with 26 seconds remaining to give the Bears a 3-1 lead.

Stats

Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 24 of the 26 shots he faced. The P-Bruins totaled 13 shots.

The Providence power play went 0-for-1, and the penalty kill was 2-for-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to Hartford to take on the Wolf Pack on Saturday, February 10 at the XL Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 P.M.

