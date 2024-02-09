Damiani Sends Stars Past IceHogs in Overtime
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
ROCKFORD, Illinois - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, won 3-2 in overtime against the Rockford IceHogs thanks to a goal from Riley Damiani on Friday night at the BMO Center.
Logan Stankoven scored the game's first goal with an extra attacker on a delayed penalty to put the Stars on top 8:18 into the opening period after he snapped a one-timer from the slot underneath Drew Commesso on a pass from Curtis McKenzie. Then at 10:28, IceHogs' forward Ethan Del Mastro found a loose puck near the slot and blasted it with a slap shot to beat Matt Murray and tie the game, 1-1. Texas reclaimed a 2-1 lead with Kyle McDonald firing a short-side shot past Commesso for his team-leading eighth power-play goal of the season at 14:02.
The second period saw Wyatt Kaiser even the score a second time, 2-2, for the IceHogs at 17:37 when he ripped a shot past Murray on a rush from the high slot.
Friday's affair called for overtime following a scoreless third period. Damiani was the hero for Texas after he sent a shot from the slot into the top-right corner with 3.9 seconds remaining in the extra period to cap a 3-2 victory for the Stars.
Murray improved to 10-9-1 on the season in the win after making 27 saves on 29 shots. Commesso came down with the loss to fall to 8-10-3 on the campaign after facing 27 shots and allowing three goals, including Damiani's overtime-winner.
The Stars travel to Milwaukee next for their second game in a current three-game road stretch, where they will take on the Admirals at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday before returning for one more game at Rockford on Tuesday.
