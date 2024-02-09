Game Preview: Condors v San Jose, 7 p.m.
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
SAN JOSE (14-22-7, 35pts) @ BAKERSFIELD (21-13-4, 46pts)
The Condors return from the all-star break with a home-and-home with San Jose
PUCK DROP: 7 p.n. (doors open at 6 p.m.)
BROADCAST
AHLTV
AM 800 Fox Sports Radio (iHeartRadio)
GAME PREVIEW presented by Rodriguez & Associates
The Condors return from the AHL All-Star break with a home-and-home series with San Jose.
LOOKING BACK
Bakersfield hit the break with consecutive wins against the Texas Stars. Jack Campbell stopped 36 of 37 on Saturday for his 10th win of the season in a 2-1 victory. The Condors finished the season series collecting seven of eight points and going 3-0-1 against the Stars.
SOUP'S ON
Jack Campbell is 10-4-0 in his last 14 starts with a 2.58 goals-against average and a .923 save percentage.
POWERED UP
Bakersfield's power play is up to sixth in the AHL at 21.1%. Raphael Lavoie leads the unit with seven power-play goals while Seth Griffith paces the point total with 16 points (5g-11a).
GRIFF GETS IT GOING
The team's leading scorer, Seth Griffith, has enjoyed a nice stretch of late. With a power-play goal on Friday, he has 12 points (5g-7a) in his last nine games.
PEDEY PILING UP THE POINTS
Lane Pederson scored on Saturday and has 15 points (7g-8a) in his last 13 games. He is tied for second on the team in scoring with 28 points (13g-15a) in 34 games.
GLEASON GAINING STEAM
Ben Gleason is sixth in scoring among AHL d-men with at least 20 games played this season. He has been even or better in 25 of his 28 games this season. He is a goal shy of hitting double digits for the first time in his career.
SERIES WITH SAN JOSE
The Condors are 3-1-1 against the Barracuda this season and will play three of their next five games against the fish to close the season series. Bakersfield is 15-3-1 at home over its last 19 games against the Barracuda.
GOOD AFTER TWO
Bakersfield is 20-3-2 when holding at least a share of the lead after 40 minutes of play. They have a +1- goal differential in the third period (42-32).
ON A GOOD RUN
The Condors have points in 16 of 19 games and are 13-3-3 (.763) over that stretch.
ON THE OTHER SIDE
San Jose split a series in Abbotsford before the break. Ethan Cardwell and Cole Cassels each scored in Saturday's 3-2 loss.
UP NEXT
The Condors are in San Jose tomorrow night at 6 p.m. to kick off a three-game road trip. Catch it on AHLTV, AM 800 Fox Sports Radio, and the iHeartRadio App beginning at 5:45 p.m.
