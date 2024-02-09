O'Rourke and Walker Lift Iowa to 2-1 Win Over Tucson

DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild leaned on a pair of goals from Sammy Walker and Ryan O'Rourke to earn a 2-1 victory over the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night at Wells Fargo Arena. Jesper Wallstedt turned aside 26-of-27 shots in the win.

Iowa outshot Tucson 11-7 in a scoreless opening period.

Walker and the Wild broke through 7:15 into the middle frame. After Nic Petan knocked the puck across the blue line, Walker pulled it off the wall, drove the net, and tucked a backhand shot past Matthew Villalta (29 saves).

Iowa carried the 1-0 lead into the second intermission and outshot Tucson 25-17 through the first 40 minutes.

O'Rourke padded Iowa's lead at 3:38 of the third when Greg Meireles sent a pass up to the left point for a one-timer over the glove hand of Villalta. Adam Raska also earned an assist on the goal.

Josh Doan fired a one-timer over Wallstedt with 1:51 to play, but the Wild held off the Roadrunners for the remainder of regulation to close out the win.

Iowa outshot Tucson 31-27. The Wild were 0-for-7 on the man advantage and held the Roadrunners scoreless on six power play opportunities.

Iowa and Tucson meet again at Wells Fargo Arena on Saturday at 6 p.m. for Pink in the Rink. The Wild will wear pink specialty jerseys and hold a postgame auction with proceeds benefiting the John Stoddard Cancer Center. The first 5,000 fans will receive a pink LED wristband for a first intermission light-up ceremony.

