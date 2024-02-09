Bears' Trineyev Suspended for One Game

February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Bogdan Trineyev has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game vs. Bridgeport on Feb. 3.

Trineyev will miss Hershey's game tonight (Feb. 9) at Providence.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from February 9, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.