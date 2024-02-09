Bears' Trineyev Suspended for One Game
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Hershey Bears forward Bogdan Trineyev has been suspended for one (1) game as a consequence of a high-sticking incident in a game vs. Bridgeport on Feb. 3.
Trineyev will miss Hershey's game tonight (Feb. 9) at Providence.
