Kuzmin Reassigned to Norfolk
February 9, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced the team reassigned defenceman Dmitry Kuzmin from the Manitoba Moose to the ECHL's Norfolk Admirals.
Dmitry Kuzmin
Defence
Born April 23, 2003 - Kholstovo, Belarus
Height 5.10 - Weight 187 - Shoots L
Kuzmin, 20, has appeared in 10 contests for the Moose this season and posted a pair of assists. The defenceman made his AHL debut on Dec. 8 in Calgary and recorded three shots in the contest. Kuzmin has also registered two points (1G, 1A) in 11 ECHL games with Norfolk this season. The Kholstovo, Belarus native notched his first North American professional goal Nov. 5 against the Maine Mariners. Kuzmin was a third-round pick (82nd overall) of the Winnipeg Jets in the 2021 NHL Draft.
The Moose head on the road for a contest against the Grand Rapids Griffins at Van Andel Arena tonight. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT.
You can catch the game on CJOB.com/sportsthe Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
