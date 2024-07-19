Bears Sign Washington Draft Pick Brett Hyland to AHL Deal

(Hershey, PA) - The 2024 Calder Cup Champion Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Brett Hyland to an American Hockey League contract for the 2024-25 season.

Hyland, 21, enjoyed a career-year with the Western Hockey League's Brandon Wheat Kings, leading the team with 59 points, and pacing the club with 32 goals. The native of Edmonton, Alberta served as an alternate captain for Brandon and collected five points (1g, 4a) in four playoff games. He joined Hershey on an amateur tryout agreement on April 10 but did not see any game action.

The 6', 194-pound forward played parts of four seasons with Brandon, scoring 145 points (75g, 70a) in 195 WHL games. He was selected in the seventh round, 200th overall, in the 2023 draft by the Capitals.

The Hershey Bears are back-to-back Calder Cup Champions! The club will start its title defense as they open the 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 12 versus the Cleveland Monsters at GIANT Center. Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and more information is available at HersheyBears.com.

