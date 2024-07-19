T-Birds Re-Sign F Drew Callin to One-Year AHL Contract

July 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds announced today that they have re-signed forward Drew Callin to a one-year AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Callin, 29, is entering his fourth season as a member of the Thunderbirds after initially joining the club on a professional tryout in the fall of 2021. Over his time in Springfield, Callin has skated in 173 games - the eighth most in team history - while compiling 37 points (18g, 19a) and 84 penalty minutes.

A native of Middleton, Wis., Callin played collegiately at Bentley University in Waltham, where he put up 90 points over four seasons for the Falcons.

