Belleville Sens Announce Return of CAA Chuck-A-Puck Fundraiser for 2024-25 Season

July 19, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - The Belleville Senators and CAA are thrilled to announce that the CAA Chuck-a-Puck program is returning for the 2024-25 season, helping to raise funds for community groups and charities across the Bay of Quinte Region.

CAA Chuck-a-Puck activations will be held on 10 Belleville Sens game nights at CAA Arena. On those nights, fans can purchase foam pucks from volunteers around the rink and toss them onto the ice during the second intermission. The three pucks closest to the centre ice dot can win great prizes, while the fundraising groups will take home any of the money they've raised through puck sales, along with a $1,000 donation courtesy of CAA.

Groups interested in using the CAA Chuck-a-Puck program as a fundraiser are responsible for selling a minimum of 130 tickets and packing puck bags ahead of their selected game. Participants will be provided with a toolkit and other needed resources to help raise as much money as possible, along with booth space to sell pucks at CAA Arena on game night. Belleville Sens staff will also be available to assist with packing and setup on or before game night.

If you want to learn more about the CAA Chuck-a-Puck program or submit an application for a chance for your group to be selected, click here to visit the Belleville Sens CAA Chuck-a-Puck application page.

Applications must be submitted by August 14, 2024, and potential fundraising groups will be selected on a first-come-first-served basis. Selected groups will be contacted by a member of the Belleville Sens staff and are required to put down a $500 deposit by August 29, 2024, to secure their game night. Once confirmed groups will be sent a link in early September, which will allow for ticket sales and an added donation component.

Details on single-game tickets for the 2024-25 AHL season will be available in September, but fans can put down a deposit now to lock in a group experience for any of the Club's 2024-25 regular season games. More information on 2024-25 group packages, 2024-25 season seat memberships or 2024-25 Business Elite memberships, is available via the Belleville Sens website, or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 19, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.