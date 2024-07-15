Monsters Sign Forward Curtis Hall to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season

July 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Monday that the Monsters signed forward Curtis Hall to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season. In 22 combined appearances for the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins and Providence Bruins last season, Hall posted 2-4-6 with eight penalty minutes and a +5 rating and added 11-9-20 with a +2 rating in 22 appearances for the ECHL's Maine Mariners.

A 6'3", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Hall, 24, logged 6-10-16 with 24 penalty minutes in 124 career AHL appearances spanning parts of four seasons from 2020-24 with Providence and Grand Rapids and collected 16-9-25 with five penalty minutes and a +4 rating in 30 career ECHL appearances for Maine spanning parts of two seasons from 2022-24.

Prior to his professional career, Hall registered 22-16-38 with 55 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 52 NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and in 2019-20, Hall was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team. In 113 career USHL appearances for the Youngstwon Phantoms spanning two seasons from 2016-18, Hall notched 20-32-52 with 60 penalty minutes and a +3 rating and was named to the 2016-17 USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Hall additionally represented Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

