2024-25 Silver Knights Schedule - Need to Know

July 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights hit the ice for their fifth AHL season in just a few month. Let's look at some of the highlights on the 2024-25 schedule!

Deep in the Heart of Texas: The HSK start the season on the road and outside of the division for the second year in a row, making their first-ever visit to H-E-B Center in Cedar Park to battle the Texas Stars. The HSK won both contests in Des Moines against the Iowa Wild last October to start the season. They are 3-1-0 all-time on Opening Day, and 7-8-1 all-time against the Central Division

Meet Me at Lee's: Lee's Family Forum opens its doors on October 18th for the Home Opener against the Calgary Wranglers, with the HSK holding a 3-1-0 all-time record in the season's first home game. Henderson's first home stand will be four games long, with the Wranglers and San Jose Barracuda coming to town.

Canadian Swap: Last season, to make room for out-of-division opponents on the schedule, the Silver Knights faced the Wranglers only four times. This season, the HSK will play an eight-game slate against the Wranglers, but they will only face the Abbotsford Canucks four time. The HSK will again only face the San Diego Gulls four times, as they did last season.

Happy New Year: The Silver Knights will play on home ice for New Year's Eve for the first time in franchise history when they host the Ontario Reign. It will be the third time in four seasons that the Silver Knights have played the Reign on New Year's Eve, with the prior two occasions played at Toyota Arena.

Coming at the Champs: The HSK will play their first game against the two-time defending Western Conference Champion Coachella Valley Firebirds on December 3 when they visit Acrisure Arena. The Firebirds will be under the guidance of new head coach Derek Laxdal. The Silver Knights are 5-9-2 all-time against Coachella Valley.

Home Stretch: The HSK will host their longest homestand of the season beginning in late March, a seven-game homestand that matches the final seven game stretch of the 2021-22 season. From March 21st to April 9th, the Silver Knights will host the Gulls, Admirals, Firebirds, and Bakersfield Condors.

Rough Road: The HSK will have two six-game road trips next season, traveling from December 11th through the 22nd and then again from January 10th to 22nd. Over that span, the Silver Knights will play 13 of 18 games away from Lee's Family Forum.

Back-to-Backs: The Silver Knights will play on back-to-back nights on 24 occasions this season, but only three of those sets will be played in separate venues. They will play home-and-home sets with Ontario at the start of November and with Bakersfield to finish the season. On March 15, the Knights will play in Coachella Valley before traveling to Ontario for a game the following afternoon.

Early Starts: The Silver Knights will be pushing up start times for several weekend games this season. There will be ten Saturday home games featuring a 6 p.m. start, and three Sunday games starting at 5 p.m. The Silver Knights will also have five 1 p.m. games at Lee's Family Forum, including two weekends where both Saturday and Sunday's games are 1 p.m. starts. The HSK's only morning home game will be an 11 a.m. puck-drop on October 25th against San Jose to celebrate Nevada Day.

Condors Closing: For the second straight season, the HSK will finish the year with a home-and-home against the Condors. It will be the third time in five seasons that the season finale will be played against Bakersfield.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.