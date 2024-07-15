Wranglers Honoured for Western Conference Digital Excellence
July 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The AHL held its 2024 Awards Gala during the Board of Governors' Annual Meeting at Hilton Head Island, S.C., on Thursday evening, where the Calgary Wranglers were honoured for Western Conference digital excellence.
In addition to CalgaryWranglers.com, you can follow the club on X, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.
The Wranglers kick off the 2024-25 season at home on Oct. 11, hosting the Abbotsford Canucks at 7:00 p.m. MT. For more information on Wranglers ticketing options, head to Ticket Central .
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from July 15, 2024
- Brett Sutter Announces Retirement After 17 Professional Seasons and Named Assistant Coach with the Calgary Wranglers - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Honoured for Western Conference Digital Excellence - Calgary Wranglers
- 2024-25 Silver Knights Schedule - Need to Know - Henderson Silver Knights
- Anaheim Ducks Sign Nikita Nesterenko to One-Year Contract - San Diego Gulls
- Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Artur Cholach - Henderson Silver Knights
- Coachella Valley Firebirds Add Brennan Sonne to Coaching Staff - Coachella Valley Firebirds
- Monsters Sign Forward Curtis Hall to AHL Contract for 2024-25 Season - Cleveland Monsters
- Ottawa Senators Acquire Forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from Edmonton - Belleville Senators
- Senators Sign Goaltender Mads Sogaard to Two-Year Contract - Belleville Senators
- AHL Board of Governors Approves Transfer of Majority Ownership of Charlotte Checkers - AHL
- Zawyer Sports & Entertainment Acquires Controlling Interest of the Charlotte Checkers - Charlotte Checkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Calgary Wranglers Stories
- Brett Sutter Announces Retirement After 17 Professional Seasons and Named Assistant Coach with the Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Honoured for Western Conference Digital Excellence
- Calgary Wranglers Announce 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule
- Calgary Wranglers Announce Multiple AHL Signings
- Wranglers and Flames Kick off Nextgen Series with a Wranglers Jersey Design Youth Activity