Ottawa Senators Acquire Forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from Edmonton

July 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

OTTAWA, ON - Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has acquired forwards Xavier Bourgault and Jake Chiasson from the Edmonton Oilers in exchange for forward Roby Jarventie and the team's fourth-round draft pick in 2025.

A native of L'Islet, Que., Bourgault, 6'0, 185 lbs., recently completed his second professional season with the Oilers' organization and spent the entirety of the season with Edmonton's American Hockey League affiliate, the Bakersfield Condors, registering 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists) over 55 regular-season games.

A native of Abbotsford, B.C., Chiasson, 6'2, 187 lbs., spent his first professional season with the Oilers' organization in 2023-24 and played all but one of his 69 regular-season games with Edmonton's ECHL affiliate, the Fort Wayne Komets, recording 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists). He was held scoreless over one AHL contest with Bakersfield.

"This trade provides us with additional competition and depth at forward," said Staios. "Both Xavier and Jake are trending in the right direction with their respective development. With the potential for greater playing opportunity next season, they should both benefit considerably."

Drafted by the Oilers with the team's first- (21st overall) and third-round (116th overall) selections respectively in the 2021 NHL Draft, Bourgault has appeared in 117 career AHL games (all of which have occurred with Bakersfield) registering 54 points (21 goals, 33 assists) while Chiasson's 20 points in 2023-24 saw him rank third among Komets' rookies in scoring.

Jarventie leaves the Senators organization after playing parts of four seasons for Belleville, recording 86 points (38 goals, 48 assists), 136 AHL games.

