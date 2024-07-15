Silver Knights Sign Defenseman Artur Cholach

July 15, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release









(Henderson Silver Knights, Credit: Adam Thury/Sioux Falls Stampede) Defenseman Artur Cholach with the Sioux Falls Stampede(Henderson Silver Knights, Credit: Adam Thury/Sioux Falls Stampede)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, July 15, that the Silver Knights have signed defenseman Artur Cholach to an AHL contract for the 2024-25 season.

Cholach, 21, prepares for his first professional season. Selected by the Golden Knights in the sixth round (190th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, Cholach appeared in 54 games last season with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League. The Novoyavorivsk, Ukraine native served as assistant captain and totaled four goals, 15 points, and 71 penalty minutes.

Prior to joining the Stampede, Cholach played two seasons with the Ontario Hockey League's Barrie Colts. The 6-foot-4 defenseman posted four goals and 34 points in 116 OHL games from 2021-23, as well as 42 penalty minutes.

Cholach has represented Ukraine internationally, skating for the national team at Olympic Qualification in February and twice playing for Ukraine at the World Junior Championship.

Photo: Adam Thury/Sioux Falls Stampede

Artur Cholach, Defenseman

Birthplace: Novoyavorivsk, Ukraine

Height: 6-4

Weight: 201 lbs.

Age: 21

Shoots: Left

- Totaled four goals and 15 points as assistant captain with Sioux Falls in 2023-24

- Collected four goals, 34 points, and 42 penalty minutes in 116 OHL games with Barrie

- Represented Ukraine at Olympic Qualification in February 2024

- Selected in sixth round (190th overall) of 2021 NHL Draft by Vegas

Images from this story



