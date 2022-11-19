Matej Blumel Returns to Dallas

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release







FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Matej Blumel from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Blumel, 22, appeared in four games with Dallas and scored his first career NHL goal (1-0--1) on Nov. 13 at Philadelphia. He made his NHL debut Nov. 11 vs. San Jose, logging 14:07 TOI.

With Texas, Blumel ranks second in goals (5), fourth in points (5-6--11) and shares fourth in assists (6). He also ranks first in points-per-game average (1.22), shares third in power-play goals (2) and ranks second in shots on goal (32) in nine games. Among AHL rookies, Blumel shares fourth in goals and is tied for eighth in points.

The 6-foot, 200-pound native of Tabor, Czechia signed a two-year entry-level contract with the Stars on June 6.

