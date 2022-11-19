Guzda Guides Checkers to Third Straight Win
November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers capped off their road trip on a high note, dropping the Thunderbirds 4-1 on Saturday night.
Despite being behind on the shot counter, the Checkers held a firm grasp on the lead through the first 40 minutes - notching a pair of goals both on redirections courtesy of Gerry Mayhew and Zac Dalpe.
The Thunderbirds finally broke through with just five minutes remaining on the clock but the Checkers locked things down from there, and a pair of empty-net strikes from Aleksi Heponiemi and Lucas Carlsson pushed things out of reach to clinch the 4-1 victory.
While the offense came through in the clutch, it was Mack Guzda who stole the show between the pipes. The rookie netminder finished with a staggering 33 saves on the night and carried the Checkers with over 55 minutes of scoreless hockey. He also picked up his first point as a pro with a helper on Charlotte's fourth goal.
NOTES
Tonight was the first matchup between the Checkers and Thunderbirds this season ... Riley Nash extended his point streak to three games ... Zac Dalpe has points in two straight games ... The Checkers snapped a two-game drought on the man advantage ... The Checkers were perfect on the penalty kill for the fourth consecutive games ... Mack Guzda set a career high with 33 saves ... Johnny Ludvig missed the game due to injury ... Ethan Keppen, Riley Bezeau, Serron Noel, Dennis Cesana, Calle Sjalin, Max Gildon and J-F Berube missed the game due to injury.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022
- Silver Knights Down Reign 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Ontario, 3-1, At Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Topped by Phantoms 3-2 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 In Weekend Opener Against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guzda Guides Checkers to Third Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 in Weekend Opener against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Lose at Home to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Flummoxed by Guzda, Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 5-4, for 1,000th Franchise Win - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Fall Short of Comeback in Toronto, Lose 5-3 to the Marlies - Abbotsford Canucks
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Drew Helleson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Monsters Extend Point Streak After 5-4 Shootout Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose's Evan Polei Suspended for One Game - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Matej Blumel Returns to Dallas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back Set in Chocolatetown against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 19 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #13 - Barracuda at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Head to Rosemont for Rematch with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Taro Hirose's Hat Trick Lifts The Griffins Over San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Loses to Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.