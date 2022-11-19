Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back Set in Chocolatetown against Bears

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HERSHEY, PA - The Hartford Wolf Pack will be in search of a sweet result this weekend, as they pay a visit to the Hershey Bears for two games. In addition to tonight's contest, the sides will meet again tomorrow afternoon.

Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. and coverage is available on both AHLTV and Mixlr. To listen to Play-by-Play broadcaster Alex Thomas' call on AHLTV, select the 'away audio' option when clicking on the game.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the second of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and Bears this season and the first of three at the Giant Center between the Atlantic Division rivals. Tonight's contest opens a stretch in which the Wolf Pack and Bears will meet four times in a span of seven days. The sides will meet again tomorrow in Hershey, then will battle in Hartford next Friday and Saturday night.

The Wolf Pack took the most recent meeting on October 28th, doubling up the Bears by a final score of 4-2 at the XL Center. Gustav Rydahl opened the scoring 3:31 into the contest with his first professional goal in North America. Tim Gettinger would make it a 2-0 game at 17:37, deflecting a Brandon Scanlin shot home for his first goal of the campaign. Jonny Brodzinski would tack on a powerplay goal 6:30 into the second period to give the club a 3-0 lead.

Ethen Frank would score a powerplay goal of his own 14:05 into the second, but the Pack would respond with a Bobby Trivigno goal 4:48 into the third to pull away for good. Lucas Johansen scored at 14:32 to make it a two-goal game, but it wouldn't be enough to catch the Pack.

The Wolf Pack have won six of the last seven meetings between the foes and posted a record of 2-1-0-0 at Giant Center in 2021-22.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack extended their overall point streak to four games with a 3-2 shootout loss to the Charlotte Checkers on Wednesday night on home ice. Alex Whelan got the Pack on the board with his second goal of the season 13:50 into the game, pouncing on a rebound and stuffing it home. Riley Nash would tie it 1-1 48 seconds later, however, converting a backhand pass from Patrick Giles for the Checkers' first shorthanded goal of the season.

Matt Rempe collected his first career professional goal 17:17 into the second to put the Wolf Pack back ahead. A Bobby Trivigno pass toward the crease hit Rempe's left skate and ricocheted into the goal to restore the Pack's lead. Lucas Carlsson blasted home the equalizer 2:34 into the third, however, tying the game 2-2 and forcing overtime.

After the three-on-three period solved nothing, Chris Tierney would find the extra point when he rifled a shot over the glove of Louis Domingue in the bottom of the third round to give the Checkers a 3-2 shootout decision.

Brodzinski (2 g, 6 a) and defenseman Andy Welinski (1 g, 7 a) are tied for the team lead in points with eight each. Lauri Pajuniemi and Tim Gettinger, meanwhile, are tied for the team lead in goals with five each.

Bears Outlook:

The Bears opened a three-in-three weekend with a 4-0 loss at the hands of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday night. Drake Caggiula opened the scoring with the eventual game-winner just 4:16 into the contest. After a scoreless second period, Jonathan Gruden, Sam Houde, and Filip Hallander would score in the third period to cement the two points for the Penguins.

This was the first instance this season in which the Bears were shutout in a game. In fact, it was the first time since Game 1 of the 2022 Calder Cup Playoffs, on May 6th, 2022, in which the Bears were held off the scoresheet. That game also was against the Penguins.

The Bears have won five consecutive games on home ice and have a home-point streak of seven games. The club has collected a point in all seven home games this season, with their last regulation home loss coming on April 24th, 2022, at the hands of the Syracuse Crunch by a final score of 5-3.

Hendrix Lapierre and Mike Vecchione are tied for the team lead in points with ten each on the season. Both have scored three goals and seven assists. Frank, meanwhile, leads the club in goals with five. Lapierre, Vecchione, Sam Anas, and Mike Sgarbossa are tied for second on the club with three goals each.

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. tonight on both AHLTV and Mixlr. Be sure to tune in all season long for Hartford Wolf Pack hockey!

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, November 25th when the Hershey Bears come to town. Join us for $2 beers and $1 hot dogs! Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.