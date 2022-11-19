San Diego Loses to Grand Rapids

The San Diego Gulls fell short of a comeback tonight, losing 6-5 to the Grand Rapids Griffins at Pechanga Arena San Diego. Following the defeat, the Gulls own a 5-10-0-0 record overall and a 1-5-0-0 record at home.

Jacob Perreault tallied two goals and an assist (2-1=3), tying career highs for goals in a single game (twice, last: Mar. 22, 2022 at Henderson) and points in a single game (last: Apr. 9, 2021 at Tucson). The right wing has 5-1=6 points over his last six games.

Brayden Tracey also recorded a three-point effort (1-2=3), setting a career-best for points in a single game. Tracey (2-4=6) is tied with Gulls defenseman Nikolas Brouillard (2-4=6) for the most points against the Griffins this season.

Benoit Olivier-Groulx registered a multi-assist game, earning 0-2=2 assists for 2-6=8 points in his last six contests. Groulx is tied for first among team leaders in assists (10) and tied for second in points (4-10=14).

Rocco Grimaldi scored his team-leading fourth power-play goal 1:57 into the third period. Grimaldi leads San Diego in goals (6) and points (6-10=16), while ranking tied for first in assists.

Danny O'Regan scored his second goal of the season at 15:11 of the middle frame.

Brent Gates Jr. and Luka Profaca each earned their first assists of the season, while Olli Juolevi posted his second assist in three games.

Brouillard also registered an assist in the loss. At the conclusion tonight's contest, Brouillard's 4-10=14 points ranked him tied for second in points and tied for third in goals among American Hockey League defensemen. The blueliner also ranks tied for first in assists on the Gulls with O'Regan and Grimaldi, while ranking tied second in points with Groulx.

Olle Eriksson Ek made 16 saves on 21 shots in 40:37 before exiting with an injury. Lukas Dostal took over in relief, stoppimg six of seven shots and suffering the loss in 18:08.

The Gulls will close out their four-game regular-season series with the Griffins tomorrow, Nov. 19 at Pechanga Arena San Diego (7 p.m. PT).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Gulls defenseman Josh Healey

On the loss to Grand Rapids:

Yeah, I mean we didn't give up, especially being down early (and) quick. We've gotten into some penalty trouble. But I mean, five-on-five, I think we played pretty well, did a lot of good things, especially compared to the last few games. When you're right there, one kind of blue line turnover and it's in the back of our net late in the game, which is unfortunate. We got these guys get tomorrow and we'll stay out of the box. We'll be ready to go.

On the team's offensive outburst:

It feels good. We know we have good forwards in that room. We haven't really had it consistently every game but tonight, you know, whether it was just us getting pucks on net or just playing a better overall game on the offensive side of things, we're happy to put up five goals.

On finding success in tomorrow's rematch against Grand Rapids:

Stay out of the penalty box. I think it's pretty obvious. We went down pretty quick. Whether they were disciplined (or) undisciplined penalties, you know, we got to stay out of the box and play five-on-five and that will get us the win.

Gulls right wing Jacob Perreault

On scoring five goals in the loss:

I think we're just kind of going tonight, got pucks at the net and squeezed a couple. It's a fun game to play when goals are going in, and I just got to figure out how to stay out of the box and not put us in those situations.

On the team's ability to come back and tie the game:

Yeah, I mean, we have a really skilled team. Everyone can make plays. So I think that's probably the biggest thing. I mean, you know, chemistry is a big thing, and I feel like every game, we're getting more and more chemistry. We're working more together as a team and I think in the long run, it's going to go our way.

On his first goal of the game:

I remember the puck was in the corner, kind of battling and it squeezed out. I kind of threw it at the net and Trace (Gulls left wing Brayden Tracey) got it behind, and I was just open in front and he gave it to me, and I just had to tap it in. So, it was pretty good.

On tomorrow's rematch with Grand Rapids:

Play the same way, just stay out of the box. I think that's the biggest thing and just come out the same way. We were flying tonight. We just got to do it again tomorrow.

Gulls head coach Roy Sommer

On the loss to Grand Rapids:

You know what, the people that came, they saw a pretty good hockey game. I thought our compete was real high. The penalty kill, I think they scored four power-play goals. You know, that was the game right there. But the guys, they kept coming back. When we tied it up 5-5, I thought there's no way we're losing this hockey game. Then, we let the guy go to the net with a minute-and-a-half to go. That's unfortunate. But, that's kind of the way things have been going. When it rains it pours around here. The save that Ek (Gulls goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek), on the very start of that third where he got hurt on...like, wow, basically saved the goal there. Then Dos (Gulls goaltender Lukas Dostal) came in and made a couple big saves, that three-on-two late. You know, we just couldn't hang on.

On the team's ability to come back from a three-goal deficit:

It's unfortunate. It would've really been a big, you know, boost for us to win that game tonight. But you know, that's hockey. And, you know, we kind of made some poor decisions and it cost us.

On what the team will focus on in tomorrow's rematch:

I think our start; we got to be smart. I don't think your discipline was very good, taking the penalties. A lot of it was just from competing, you know, guys trying to catch the guy, like the (Gulls left wing Brayden) Tracey one. He worked hard to catch the guy and got his stick wrapped around them. And we've been taking penalties when we're on the power play, and our power play has been pretty good. But then, we'll take a penalty to nullify it and then go four-on-four. We just got to be a lot smarter and more disciplined, and we'll be alright.

On the play of Brayden Tracey and Josh Perreault:

They were good. That line was on from the start. You know, they made some great plays, had a lot of offensive time, had some good looks and scored some big goals for us.

