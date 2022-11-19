Manitoba Wins Over Texas in Shootout
November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (8-3-2-0) rematched with the Texas Stars (7-5-2-2) Saturday evening at H-E-B Center. It was the second of two straight games on the weekend between the Moose and Stars. Manitoba was coming off a 6-5 overtime loss against Texas the previous night.
Manitoba opened the scoring with its first shot of the contest for the second straight game. Greg Meireles grabbed the puck behind the Stars net before walking out front and stuffing it home just 18 seconds in. Wyatt Bongiovanni added to Manitoba's lead shortly after, as the forward tapped home a Daniel Torgersson centering feed that slid through the crease. Manitoba kept pressing and Alex Limoges scored his fourth of the season on a wicked shot that was whipped low blocker past Adam Scheel. The third goal in under five minutes chased the Stars netminder and brought Matt Murray on in relief. Texas got on the board with a goal from Jacob Peterson with under five minutes to play in the first. The Stars then pulled within a goal as Rhett Gardner flung a backhanded try on net where it hit a Moose defender before being redirected past Oskari Salminen. A frantic opening frame saw the Moose take to their dressing room ahead 3-2.
Neither Manitoba or Texas was able to find any offence in the second frame. Both sides were granted chances on the man advantage, but Salminen and Murray were both up to task and turned away all opportunities they faced. The Stars led the way with 11 shots in the middle frame and put 28 total on board. The Moose held the 3-2 lead as the second stanza came to a close.
Texas tied the contest in the third. Ben Gleason walked off the half boards and stepped into the slot before unleashing a backhand that eluded Salminen. The Stars tally was only one of the third frame and both sides geared up for their second overtime in as many days. It was Manitoba's third straight contest heading into the extra frame. The Moose controlled the majority of the overtime period and outshot Texas 4-1, but neither side could find the winner and a shootout was needed. Tanner Kero scored off the hop for Texas before Brad Lambert drew the Moose even. The Stars chance from Riley Damiani was stopped by Salminen and set up Isaac Johnson, who beat Murray up high off the far post to give the Moose the 4-3 victory. Salminen finished with 39 saves and notched the victory, while Murray made 15 stops in relief for Texas.
Quotable
Moose Forward Nicholas Jones (Click for full interview)
"Obviously we got the quick lead early there. They responded with those two. It was a gritty road win. They're coming all game and Oscar played great in net.We found a way. Our penalty kill stepped up. We held down the fort. They had their chances but like I said Oskari played great. We gotta find way to win on the road and that was a great character win for our team."
Statbook
Alex Limoges has six points (4G, 2A) his past five games
Kevin Stenlund has registered four points (1G, 3A) his past two contests
Kristian Reichel has tallied three points (3A) his past three games
What's Next?
Manitoba continues its road trip with a date against the Milwaukee Admirals at UWM Panther Arena on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Puck drop for is slated for 7 p.m. You can also catch the game on CJOB.com/sports, the new Winnipeg Jets App,and AHLTV.
Tickets to all upcoming Moose home games are available at MooseHockey.com/TICKETS.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022
- Glenn Gawdin's Hat Trick Takes Down Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kelemen Nets Hat Trick as Roadrunners Overcome Early Deficit for 6-3 Win Over San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Dominates Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight With 3-2 OT Win Over Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Unable To Complete Comeback Against Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Manitoba Wins Over Texas in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Teply, Hogs Grab Overtime Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Fights Back to Salvage Point in Shootout Loss - Texas Stars
- Wolves Drop 4-3 Decision to IceHogs in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Flip the Script on Comets to Split Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Are Good Boys in OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Sweep Providence, Win Streak at Five - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Continue Strong Play At Home In 6-1 Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 2-1 Overtime Decision to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Loses to Bridgeport, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dufour, Koivula And Wotherspoon Each Score Once And Add One Assist - Bridgeport Islanders
- Silver Knights Down Reign 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Ontario, 3-1, At Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Topped by Phantoms 3-2 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 In Weekend Opener Against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guzda Guides Checkers to Third Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 in Weekend Opener against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Lose at Home to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Flummoxed by Guzda, Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 5-4, for 1,000th Franchise Win - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Fall Short of Comeback in Toronto, Lose 5-3 to the Marlies - Abbotsford Canucks
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Drew Helleson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Monsters Extend Point Streak After 5-4 Shootout Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose's Evan Polei Suspended for One Game - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Matej Blumel Returns to Dallas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back Set in Chocolatetown against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 19 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #13 - Barracuda at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Head to Rosemont for Rematch with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Taro Hirose's Hat Trick Lifts The Griffins Over San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Loses to Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.