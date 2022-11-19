P-Bruins Rally Late, Topped by Phantoms 3-2 in Shootout
November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - Vinni Lettieri's game tying goal with 6:43 left in the third period was enough to force overtime, but the Providence Bruins eventually fell to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms 3-2 in a shootout on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Marc McLaughlin notched his first goal of the season to get Providence on the board. Brandon Bussi made 43 saves in the effort.
How It Happened
McLaughlin ripped a one-timer from the left circle off a feed from Jakub Lauko with 13:59 left in the first period to give the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Tanner Laczynski scored on the breakaway with 3:34 left in the first period to tie the game at 1-1.
Jackson Cates also scored on a breakaway to give the Phantoms a 2-1 lead with 11:45 left in the second period.
Lettieri scored his eighth goal of the season on a rebound attempt off a shot from Ahcan at the point with 6:43 left in the third period to tie the game at 2-2.
Stats
Lettieri's goal extended his point streak to five games.
Georgii Merkulov's assist on the Lettieri goal extended his point streak five games, totaling seven points in that span.
Bussi stopped 43 of the 45 shots he faced. Providence totaled 32 shots.
The P-Bruins power play went 0-for-3, and the penalty kill was 4-for-4.
Next Game
The P-Bruins host the Bridgeport Islanders on Sunday, November 20 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
