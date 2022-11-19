San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves

SAN DIEGO - The San Diego Gulls announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled right wing Evan Weinger and goaltender Daniel Mannella from the Tulsa Oilers of the ECHL. In addition, the team assigned forward Logan Nijhoff to Tulsa.

Weinger, 25 (4/18/97), recorded 6-5=11 points in nine games with Tulsa. At the time of his recall, the Los Angeles, California native led the Oilers in scoring and points-per-game (1.22) and was tied for the team lead in goals.

The right wing has appeared in 186 career AHL games with the San Jose Barracuda from 2018-2022, recording 36-38=74 points and 61 penalty minutes (PIM). He spent his fourth professional season with San Jose in 2021-22, setting career highs in goals (12), assists (12), and points (24) and tying a career best in games played (60). He ended the season tied for the team lead with two shorthanded goals and tied for third with two game-winning goals.

Weinger appeared in 251 career Western Hockey League (WHL) games with the Portland Winterhawks and Brandon Wheat Kings, collecting 68-78=146 points with 120 PIM and a +17 rating. Additionally, he earned 6-11=17 points with 16 PIM in 41 postseason contests.

Mannella, 27 (8/24/95), posted a 1-3-1 record with a .832 save percentage (SV%) in five games with Tulsa this season. In 56 career ECHL games with the Oilers, the Woodbridge, Ontario native registered a 30-19-5 record with a 2.79 GAA and .900 SV%. He spent the majority of the 2021-22 season with Tulsa, posting a 29-16-4 record with two shutouts to lead all ECHL goaltenders in wins and registered a 2.60 GAA and .907 SV% to lead Tulsa. Mannella earned both ECHL Goaltender of the Week and ECHL Goaltender of the Month honors in January 2022. In addition, he went 3-4-0 with a 3.39 GAA and a .901 SV% in seven ECHL postseason contests.

The 6-1, 187-pound goaltender has appeared in three career AHL games with the Chicago Wolves, posting a 2-0-0 record with one shutout, a 1.19 goals-against average (GAA) and .955 SV%. He made 23 saves on 23 shots to earn his first career AHL shutout on Jan. 12 against Grand Rapids and played in his first career AHL game on Jan. 8 against Iowa.

Nijhoff, 21 (2/23/01), went scoreless in eight games with San Diego this season. He split the 2021-22 campaign between San Diego and the Regina Pats (WHL), appearing in three AHL contests. The 6-0, 189-pound forward recorded 25-24=49 points and 85 penalty minutes (PIM) in 57 games with Regina last season, setting career highs in assists, faceoff percentage (58.3%), goals, PIM and points. He also won a team leading 818-of-1404 faceoffs (58.3%), ranking third among WHL skaters in faceoff win percentage and fifth in faceoff wins.

A native of Comox, British Columbia, Nijhoff earned 61-62=123 points and 253 PIM in 231 career WHL games with Regina from 2017-2022, serving as the team's captain for the last two seasons. He won the 2022 Hockey Gives Blood Dayna Brons Honorary Award for his outstanding dedication towards patients who rely on blood and stem cell products in Canada, raising $8,180 for Canadian Blood Services during the 2021-22 season.

