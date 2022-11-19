Silver Knights Down Reign 3-1
November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
Storyline: The Henderson Silver Knights (5-11-0) scored twice in the third to take control of an even game that had been deadlocked after each of the first two periods and ultimately defeat the Ontario Reign (7-5-0-1) by a 3-1 score on Saturday afternoon at The Dollar Loan Center.
Tyler Madden netted the only goal of the day for the Reign in the second period, while goaltender Matt Villalta made the start and turned aside 23 shots in a losing effort that included multiple breakaway denials. Villalta kept his goals-against average at 2.04 and his save percentage at 0.930 for the season, both of which rank in the top five in the AHL.
Venue: The Dollar Loan Center - Henderson, NV
Three Stars -
1. Daniil Miromanov (HSK)
2. Gage Quinney (HSK)
3. Jiri Patera (HSK)
W: Jiri Patera
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022 vs. Henderson | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
Images from this story
|
Ontario Reign's Alex Turcotte Battles Henderson Silver Knights' Daniil Miromanov
