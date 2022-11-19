Monsters Extend Point Streak After 5-4 Shootout Loss to Rocket

LAVAL, QC - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Laval Rocket 5-4 in a shootout on Saturday afternoon at Place Bell. With the shootout loss, the Monsters are now 8-5-0-2 and are currently in second place in the AHL's North Division standings.

David Jiricek opened the first period with a marker at 12:49 off feeds from Tim Berni and Justin Richards but Laval's Xavier Simoneau converted on the man advantage at 15:23 leaving the score 1-1 after 20 minutes. Cleveland had a quick start in the middle frame beginning with a tally from Owen Sillinger at 1:30 assisted by Carson Meyer before Trey Fix-Wolansky added an unassisted marker at 4:07. The Rocket responded with goals from Brandon Gignac on the power play at 9:48 and Lucas Condotta at 10:29 to tie the game 3-3 heading into the final intermission. The back-and-forth continued into the third period beginning when Sillinger grabbed his second marker of the night at 6:59 with a helper from Tyler Angle but Danick Martel came back with a tally for the Rocket at 14:02 forcing overtime. Following an extra scoreless frame, the game went to eight rounds of the shootout when Laval's goal from Gignac ended Cleveland's night with a final score of 5-4.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 47 saves in defeat while Laval's Kevin Poulin stopped 19 shots for the win.

The Monsters return home to host the Toronto Marlies on Friday, November 25, with a 7:00 p.m. puck drop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse for Hockey Fights Cancer Night. Follow the games with full coverage on FOX Sports 1350 'The Gambler', AHLTV and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final

CLE 1 2 1 0 0 4

LAV 1 2 1 0 1 5

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM

CLE 23 0/1 3/4 12 min / 6 inf

LAV 52 1/4 1/1 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA SOG-S Record

CLE Greaves OT 47 4 3-8 2-3-2

LAV Poulin W 19 4 2-8 2-4-1

Cleveland Record: 8-5-0-2, 2nd North Division

Laval Record: 5-9-3-0, 5th North Division

