Eagles Win Fourth Straight With 3-2 OT Win Over Coachella Valley

LOVELAND, CO. - Colorado defenseman Wyatt Aamodt notched his first professional point with the game-winning goal just 32 seconds into overtime, as the Eagles earned their fourth-consecutive victory with a 3-2 win over Coachella Valley on Saturday. Jonas Johansson claimed his fifth-straight win in net, turning aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced in the contest. Forwards Mikhail Maltsev and Cal Burke also found the back of the net in the victory.

The first period saw the Firebirds outshoot Colorado 11-8, but neither side was able to find the back of the net and the two teams headed to the first intermission with contest still scoreless.

Coachella Valley would start the scoring on a power play early in the second period, as forward Max McCormick whacked a rebound in the crease past Johansson to give the Firebirds a 1-0 edge at the 3:31 mark of the middle frame.

The lead would grow less than eight minutes later when forward Ville Petman skated into the zone and snapped a wrister from the high slot into the back of the net to put the Firebirds on top 2-0 with 8:50 remaining in the period.

Colorado would earn a power play of its own and it would lead to the Eagles first goal of the evening, as Maltsev followed a rebound in the crease and tucked it past Coachella Valley goalie Chris Gibson to slice the deficit to 2-1 at the 13:55 mark of the second stanza.

Still trailing 2-1 as the puck dropped on the third period of play, Colorado would see the clock tick down inside four minutes to play when Burke grabbed a rebound off the end boards and flushed it into the net to tie the game at 2-2 with only 3:02 remaining in the contest.

As the game shifted into overtime, a rush down the ice would set up forward Oskar Olausson to fire a shot from the left-wing circle that would be kicked away by Gibson. The ensuing rebound would be snagged in the low slot by Aamodt, as he bashed the puck home to give the Eagles the 3-2 win just 32 seconds into the extra session.

Colorado outshot the Firebirds 35-32, as both teams finished the night 1-for-3 on the power play.

