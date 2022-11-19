San Diego Dominates Grand Rapids

November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







The San Diego Gulls defeated the Grand Rapids Griffins 6-1 tonight at Pechanga Arena San Diego, improving their record to 6-10-0-0 overall and 2-5-0-0 at home.

Glenn Gawdin earned his first hat trick as a Gull and the second of his AHL career (last: Dec. 7, 2021 w/ Stockton against San Jose), recording San Diego's first home hat trick of the 2022-23 regular season (last: Alex Limoges vs Tucson on Mar. 23, 2022).

Olli Juolevi tallied a trio of assists, setting a career-high for assists in a single game and tying his career best for points in a game (last: Jan. 17, 2020 w/ Utica vs Hartford). The defenseman also has five helpers (0-5=5) in his last four contests.

Brayden Tracey scored the game-winning goal at 15:39 of the first frame, registering his fifth goal of the season. He finished the weekend with 2-2=4 points in the back-to-back games. Jacob Perreault added an assist on the play, also posting his fourth point (2-2=4) in his last two contests.

Dmitry Osipov scored his first goal in a Gulls sweater, while Drew Helleson notched his second goal of the season.

Rocco Grimaldi earned an assist, maintaining the team lead in assists and points (6-11=17). Brent Gates Jr. also contributed an assist for helpers in back-to-back games (0-2=2).

Hunter Drew (0-1=1), Axel Andersson (0-1=1) and Bryce Kindopp (0-1=1) each recorded an assist in the win, with Kindopp earning his first point of the season.

Lukas Dostal made 20 saves on 21 shots to earn his sixth win of the season. Over his last nine games, the goaltender posted a 1.93 goals-against average and a .943 save percentage.

The Gulls continue their stretch of home games on Wednesday, Nov. 23 against the Tucson Roadrunners (7 p.m. PST).

POSTGAME QUOTES

Gulls center Glenn Gawdin

On his hat trick:

Yeah, it obviously feels good. It always feels good to contribute. I think I've kind of lacked the offense in the last few games, so it's nice to get rewarded tonight. You know, credit to the guys I was playing with for setting me up. You know, a lot of credit for them.

On the team's response after early goal:

Yeah, I think obviously they scored early. A lot of game left, we knew that, so we just stuck with it. Stay competent. I thought we came out better tonight. Obviously, the penalty-kill goal that we let in was unfortunate, just a lucky break, but I thought we answered well and then continued to play well throughout the game.

On the team finding its offensive potential:

Yeah, I mean, I hope so. I think we're capable of it. So, you know, I think every night we need to continue to improve on that, but it's nice to score goals.

Gulls defenseman Olli Juolevi

On the win over Grand Rapids:

Yeah, it's really good. I think we played a pretty decent game 5-on-5 yesterday. We just go to make sure that we don't take too many penalties and I think we did that, and those couple of penalties, we killed them off. So, overall, just a really good game.

On the offensive output:

I think we're just helping each other out there. We're not too far away from each other and just easy passes. It makes it a lot easier when guys are helping each other out. So, I think it's a good thing for us.

On the penalty kill finding more success:

I think we have been pretty good, overall, all year. Down at Grand Rapids, they kind of got us in the first game or second game of the season. We just got to tie up a couple things and I think we got a lot of good guys playing the PK (penalty kill). So, it was a good effort.

On his three-assist game:

Of course, it's great. I think I'm one of the leaders here and I know I got to have big games if we want to win here. So, it's good that I can help offensively as a d(efense)man and I try to jump in the play every now and then.

Gulls head coach Roy Sommer

On the win over Grand Rapids:

I thought we played a hell of a hockey game tonight. We got down early 1-0 and then came back, scored two goals in the first, go have the lead going into the second and just did a lot of good things. Last night, you know, any kind of puck luck at all and we have four points out of here instead of two. Or, you know, two wins instead of one, but, you know, take the win and move on. Again, things are kind of coming together. Hopefully we could stay on this path and get a couple of wins in a row.

On the how the team overcame the early goal against:

It's kind of like last night's game. We were down 3-0 and then you know, tied it up, and then down 5-3 and tied it up and, you know, never said die and that's always a good thing. Especially, you know, from a coach's standpoint, they keep digging in even when they're down.

On the impact of the team's veteran leaders:

We have to have it. If your players are good, your team's probably good. You know, actually, all of those guys were pretty good last night and they showed up again tonight. We get a day off tomorrow, get back to work on Monday and then face a really tough opponent on Wednesday.

On the team producing more offense:

You know, we're gonna score. We've got four or five guys in this in the league that have a history of scoring in the American League. So, you know, it's just a matter of time before they start finding the back of the net.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.