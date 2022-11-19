Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m.

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears continue the 2022-23 season, presented by Penn State Health, as they host the Hartford Wolf Pack tonight at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center. Hershey is fresh off having a six-game win streak snapped last night, but the Bears remain the AHL's best team on home ice, holding an eight-game point streak in Chocolatetown (7-0-1-0).

Hershey Bears (8-3-2-0) vs Hartford Wolf Pack (4-4-1-3)

November 19, 2022 | 7 p.m. | Game 14 | GIANT Center

Referees: Michael Zyla (#4), Jeremy Tufts (#78)

Linespersons: Bob Goodman (#90), Tommy George (#61)

Tonight's Promotion:

Sara Lee and Canteen Vending Turkey Shoot

Broadcast Information:

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, AHL Hall of Famer Mitch Lamoureux, and Jim Jones on the call

RADIO: WFVY-100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM, SportsRadio 98.9-FM & WOYK 1350-AM, In arena on 88.9 FM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

Hershey's six-game win streak was snapped last night in a 4-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. The Bears were unable to beat Penguins netminder Dustin Tokarski, who blanked Hershey with 26 saves and also earned an assist in the win. Drake Caggiula scored for the Penguins just 4:16 into the game for what stood as the winning tally. Hershey was 0-for-5 on the power play and fell to just 1-3-1-0 on the road. Hartford was idle last night and were last in action on Wednesday, falling 3-2 in a shootout to Charlotte at XL Center. Alex Whelan and Matt Rempe had goals for the Wolf Pack, and Louis Domingue finished with 35 saves in the loss.

TAKING ON THE PACK:

Tonight marks the second matchup between the Bears and Wolf Pack this season. Hartford was victorious in the previous meeting, topping the Bears at XL Center by a 4-2 score on Oct. 28. Ethen Frank and Lucas Johansen had goals for Hershey in the defeat, while the Wolf Pack enjoyed tallies from Gustav Rydahl, Tim Gettinger, Jonny Brodzinski, and Bobby Trivigno in the win. Hartford has now won the previous five meetings versus Hershey. The Bears' last triumph over the Wolf Pack came on Jan. 22, 2022 as Axel Jonsson-Fjallby had a hat-trick to lead Hershey to a 5-0 victory during Hershey's world-record Teddy Bear Toss game. Three of Hershey's next four games are versus the Wolf Pack, as the two clubs rematch tomorrow at GIANT Center, before the Bears travel to Hartford for a set of games next Friday and Saturday.

HOME COOKING:

Hershey is unbeaten in regulation on GIANT Center ice to start the 2022-23 season, as the Bears own a 7-0-1-0 mark at home. The Bears enter tonight's game as the AHL's best team on home ice, holding the most wins (7), points (15), and the highest points percentage (.938) of any club. This string of success has earned the Bears the club's best home start since the 1985-86 season, when Hersheypark Arena played host to a Bears squad that went 12-0-1 on its ice before suffering its first regulation home loss, an 8-5 defeat to the Binghamton Whalers on Dec. 14.

PENALTY KILL POWER:

Hershey went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill last night in the loss at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, and entering tonight's game, the Chocolate and White have been perfect on the kill in four straight games. Hershey is 13-for-13 in that span, and the Bears now rank 6th in the AHL on the penalty kill at 85.1%, a mark that is the best among Atlantic Division clubs. In the lone previous meeting versus Hartford this season, the Bears were 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

BEARS BITES:

Hershey goaltender Hunter Shepard is unbeaten in regulation this season (2-0-2) and has won his previous two starts...Hartford goaltender Louis Domingue has allowed just four goals over his past three starts, stopping 86-of-90 shots, good for a .955 save percentage...Hershey forward Mike Sgarbossa returned to the lineup last night in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He had missed the previous three games celebrating the birth of his second son...Hershey forward Sam Anas enters tonight at 99 goals in his AHL career while teammate Mike Vecchione has 99 career AHL assists...Hartford is an Atlantic Division-worst 1-4-1-0 on the road this season (.250), being outscored 23-13.

