Teply, Hogs Grab Overtime Win
November 19, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs split the weekend with the Chicago Wolves after a no-score final frame in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday night. Forward Michal Teply notched two goals including the Hogs' overtime winner to hold off the Wolves and secure the 4-3 victory.
Still tied 3-3 with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, Teply skated down the slot and ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Chicago netminder and former IceHog Cale Morris from the edge of the right circle to end the night.
While the first period showcased plenty of back-and-forth action, it only saw one goal to light the lamp. Forward Jamieson Rees tallied off his own rebound on Rockford goalie Mitchell Weeks at 4:33 to give the Wolves an early lead against the IceHogs.
The IceHogs notched three goals in the middle stanza to continue their second period scoring hot streak. Capitalizing on the Hogs' first advantage of the night, forward David Gust fished the puck out of a pile in front of the crease and slid it behind Morris at 7:30 for his eighth goal of the season. Teply immediately followed up off a slot pass from defenseman Isaak Phillips with a backdoor one-timer from the leftwing at 8:10 to take a 2-1 lead.
Evening the score in the middle frame, Rees answered back with his second goal of the night at 8:42 on his another rebound on Weeks. Tallying for the first time in a Rockford sweater, defenseman Alex Vlasic edged the puck past the pad of Morris with a high slot wrister at 14:06, taking back a 3-2 lead. However, the IceHogs' momentum didn't last as Chicago's Nathan Sucese scored his second shorthanded goal in two games against Rockford at 16:58 and tied the contest at 3-3 heading into the sandwich intermission.
Weeks marked 24 saves for the Hogs to earn the win, and Morris allowed four goals and notched 41 saves. The IceHogs staved off all three of Chicago's power play opportunities and went 1-7 on the man advantage against the Wolves.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from November 19, 2022
- Glenn Gawdin's Hat Trick Takes Down Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Kelemen Nets Hat Trick as Roadrunners Overcome Early Deficit for 6-3 Win Over San Jose - Tucson Roadrunners
- San Diego Dominates Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
- Eagles Win Fourth Straight With 3-2 OT Win Over Coachella Valley - Colorado Eagles
- Belleville Sens Unable To Complete Comeback Against Syracuse - Belleville Senators
- Manitoba Wins Over Texas in Shootout - Manitoba Moose
- Teply, Hogs Grab Overtime Win - Rockford IceHogs
- Texas Fights Back to Salvage Point in Shootout Loss - Texas Stars
- Wolves Drop 4-3 Decision to IceHogs in OT - Chicago Wolves
- Amerks Flip the Script on Comets to Split Weekend Set - Rochester Americans
- Admirals Are Good Boys in OT Win - Milwaukee Admirals
- Phantoms Sweep Providence, Win Streak at Five - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Continue Strong Play At Home In 6-1 Win Over Wolf Pack - Hershey Bears
- Iowa Drops 2-1 Overtime Decision to Milwaukee - Iowa Wild
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Loses to Bridgeport, 4-2 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Dufour, Koivula And Wotherspoon Each Score Once And Add One Assist - Bridgeport Islanders
- Silver Knights Down Reign 3-1 - Ontario Reign
- Silver Knights Victorious Over Ontario, 3-1, At Home - Henderson Silver Knights
- P-Bruins Rally Late, Topped by Phantoms 3-2 in Shootout - Providence Bruins
- Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 In Weekend Opener Against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Guzda Guides Checkers to Third Straight Win - Charlotte Checkers
- Wolf Pack Fall 6-1 in Weekend Opener against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Lose at Home to Americans, 3-2 - Utica Comets
- T-Birds Flummoxed by Guzda, Checkers - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Crunch Defeat Senators, 5-4, for 1,000th Franchise Win - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Fall Short of Comeback in Toronto, Lose 5-3 to the Marlies - Abbotsford Canucks
- Anaheim Ducks Reassign Drew Helleson to San Diego - San Diego Gulls
- Monsters Extend Point Streak After 5-4 Shootout Loss to Rocket - Cleveland Monsters
- Moose's Evan Polei Suspended for One Game - AHL
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Moves - San Diego Gulls
- Matej Blumel Returns to Dallas - Texas Stars
- Wolf Pack Open Weekend Back-To-Back Set in Chocolatetown against Bears - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Iowa Wild at Milwaukee Admirals - Iowa Wild
- Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Billy Sweezey from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Rochester Americans Game Preview: Saturday, November 19 at Utica - Rochester Americans
- Game Preview: Bears vs Wolf Pack, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Face Penguins Tonight - Bridgeport Islanders
- Game #13 - Barracuda at Roadrunners - Tucson Roadrunners
- Hogs Head to Rosemont for Rematch with Wolves - Rockford IceHogs
- Taro Hirose's Hat Trick Lifts The Griffins Over San Diego - Grand Rapids Griffins
- San Diego Loses to Grand Rapids - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.