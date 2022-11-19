Teply, Hogs Grab Overtime Win

Rosemont, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs split the weekend with the Chicago Wolves after a no-score final frame in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday night. Forward Michal Teply notched two goals including the Hogs' overtime winner to hold off the Wolves and secure the 4-3 victory.

Still tied 3-3 with 11 seconds remaining in overtime, Teply skated down the slot and ripped a shot over the left shoulder of Chicago netminder and former IceHog Cale Morris from the edge of the right circle to end the night.

While the first period showcased plenty of back-and-forth action, it only saw one goal to light the lamp. Forward Jamieson Rees tallied off his own rebound on Rockford goalie Mitchell Weeks at 4:33 to give the Wolves an early lead against the IceHogs.

The IceHogs notched three goals in the middle stanza to continue their second period scoring hot streak. Capitalizing on the Hogs' first advantage of the night, forward David Gust fished the puck out of a pile in front of the crease and slid it behind Morris at 7:30 for his eighth goal of the season. Teply immediately followed up off a slot pass from defenseman Isaak Phillips with a backdoor one-timer from the leftwing at 8:10 to take a 2-1 lead.

Evening the score in the middle frame, Rees answered back with his second goal of the night at 8:42 on his another rebound on Weeks. Tallying for the first time in a Rockford sweater, defenseman Alex Vlasic edged the puck past the pad of Morris with a high slot wrister at 14:06, taking back a 3-2 lead. However, the IceHogs' momentum didn't last as Chicago's Nathan Sucese scored his second shorthanded goal in two games against Rockford at 16:58 and tied the contest at 3-3 heading into the sandwich intermission.

Weeks marked 24 saves for the Hogs to earn the win, and Morris allowed four goals and notched 41 saves. The IceHogs staved off all three of Chicago's power play opportunities and went 1-7 on the man advantage against the Wolves.

